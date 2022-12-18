West Ham sign highly rated Sao Paulo defender

WEST HAM have signed 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender Luizao.

The centre-back, who only made his senior debut in May, will join on January 1 subject to international clearance after agreeing a contract until the summer of 2026.

Luizao, who now has 20 senior appearances and helped Sao Paulo reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Do Brasil semi-finals, will initially start in Mark Robson’s U21 squad.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue,” read a West Ham statement.

Advertisement