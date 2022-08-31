Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

West Ham earn first home point as Soucek goal denies Tottenham derby win

Soucek’s equaliser earned the Hammers their first home point of the season.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 978 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854610
Soucek celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Soucek celebrates his goal.
Soucek celebrates his goal.
Image: PA

TOMAS SOUCEK SECURED West Ham’s first home point of the season as they battled to a 1-1 draw with London rivals Tottenham.

But the Hammers could have snatched all three after handing a debut to club-record signing Lucas Paqueta.

Boss David Moyes claimed before kick-off that Paqueta had not so much as passed a ball to his new team-mates after only completing his £52million (€60m) switch from Lyon on Monday.

And it showed when, with four minutes remaining, Vladimir Coufal pulled the ball back, only for Paqueta and fellow new signing Emerson Palmieri to leave the ball to each other, 10 yards from goal.

Moyes fell to his knees on the touchline after the Brazil international passed up the chance to make himself an instant Hammers hero.

The Scot will be pleased enough with a point, however, after an own goal from Thilo Kehrer had given unbeaten Spurs the initiative.

Despite a summer outlay of £175m (€202m) West Ham’s starting line-up bears an uncanny resemblance to last year’s team, with Kehrer the only new face.

The Germany defender has made an inauspicious start to his Hammers career having also given away a penalty on his debut against Brighton a fortnight ago.

Spurs were awarded a spot-kick after 11 minutes when Harry Kane headed Ivan Perisic’s cross against the outstretched arm of Aaron Cresswell.

But after a four-and-a-half minute VAR review, referee Peter Bankes eventually went to the monitor which showed the ball had hit Cresswell’s face before his arm, and the decision was overturned.

Moments later Declan Rice, making his 200th appearance for the Hammers, had a volley saved by Hugo Lloris before Michail Antonio, in his 200th Premier League match for the club, curled in a shot which clipped the far post.

But Tottenham grabbed the lead with a classic counter-attack after Eric Dier intercepted a one-two between Rice and Said Benrahma on the edge of the Spurs area.

Dier’s first-time pass found Kane, who fed Dejan Kulusevski before sprinting past him on the outside and collecting the return ball.

Kane’s cross was meant for Son Heung-min but Kehrer got there first and diverted the ball into the net, denying the South Korean a first goal of the season.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

West Ham equalised after 55 minutes when Antonio collected a quick throw-in and manufactured a clever flick into the path of Soucek, who took a touch before leathering the ball past Lloris from six yards.

Jarrod Bowen stabbed a good chance wide before, in the 67th minute, Paqueta was sent on for Benrahma.

Pablo Fornals should have put West Ham ahead shortly after from Bowen’s pull-back but he blazed over.

Then came Paqueta and Emerson’s ‘after-you’ in front of goal before Bowen fizzed the ball across goal but Antonio was unable to apply the finish, and a ding-dong derby ended all-square. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie