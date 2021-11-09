Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

High flying West Ham suffer big Ogbonna blow

The defender will miss a significant part of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,745 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5596425
Angelo Ogbonna (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Angelo Ogbonna (file pic).
Angelo Ogbonna (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM defender Angelo Ogbonna will miss a significant part of the season after picking up a serious knee injury in his side’s 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Sunday’s victory lifted the Hammers above Jurgen Klopp’s side into third place in the Premier League table but the buoyant mood has been tempered by an anterior cruciate ligament injury for the 33-year-old Italy international.

“After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury,” said West Ham’s head of medical Richard Collinge.

“That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately.

“Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie