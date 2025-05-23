The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
West Indies' Forde equals fastest ODI 50 before rain halts Ireland game
WEST INDIES all-rounder Matthew Forde equalled AB de Villiers’s record for the fastest one-day international half-century before Friday’s match against Ireland in Dublin was abandoned due to rain.
Forde reached 50 in just 16 deliveries — matching the mark set by South Africa’s De Villiers, one of the outstanding limited-overs batsmen of his generation, in 2015.
In all, Forde struck eight sixes and two fours in a 19-ball 58 as West Indies piled up an imposing 352-8 in their 50 overs.
Keacy Carty had earlier hit 13 fours and a six during a less spectacular 102 off 109 deliveries.
Liam McCarthy led Ireland’s attack with 3-66, while Barry McCarthy and Josh Little took two wickets each.
But the match was abandoned without Ireland even starting their reply following a two-hour rain delay.
Ireland lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 124-run win on Wednesday, with the two sides set to meet again in the finale on Sunday.
Brief score:
West Indies 352-8, 50 overs (K. Carty 102, M Forde 58; L McCarthy 3-66) v Ireland
Result: No result (rain)
Series: Ireland lead three-match series 1-0
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Called Off Cricket Ireland Liam McCarthy Matthew Forde West Indies