Lee Chin leads the scoring in Wexford's demolition of Carlow

Wexford 2-36

Carlow 1-13

Paul Keane reports from Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow

CHAMPIONSHIP TOP SCORER Lee Chin added another 13 points to his provincial tally as Wexford moved within touching distance of a Leinster SHC final place.

Billed as a banana skin encounter after Carlow’s dramatic draw with Kilkenny last weekend, Keith Rossiter’s side made light of the pre-match narrative with a demolition job on the Joe McDonagh Cup title holders.

Conor McDonald struck both goals for Wexford, one in either half, and finished with 2-3 while an impressive 14 different Model County players got on the mark including Rory O’Connor who registered 0-5 from play.

Wexford, who bounced back from their loss to Antrim by defeating Galway in Round 3, will face Kilkenny in the final round next Sunday, away, and that tie is now essentially a Leinster semi-final with the winners guaranteed a final place.

As for Carlow, the feel good factor following their brilliant performance against Kilkenny will quickly evaporate if they don’t beat Antrim next Sunday at Corrigan Park to avoid relegation.

They finished this game with 14 players following John Michael Nolan’s 65th minute dismissal for a second yellow card.

This was a big test of Carlow’s staying power and their ability to mix it with the very best teams regularly.

But after that draw with Kilkenny and a similarly impressive showing against Dublin in Round 2, they were as good as beaten here by half-time and eventually slumped to a 26-point loss.

Boss Tom Mullally was powerless to prevent his team being overwhelmed by Wexford’s ferocity around the middle third and craft in the scoring zone.

Rory O’Connor pointed for Wexford after just 17 seconds and by the time the match was 90 seconds old, Wexford were already 1-1 to 0-2 to the good.

McDonald’s first goal for Wexford was a scruffy finish from close range but it got them onto the front foot and they capitalised on the momentum.

In all, Wexford hit Carlow for an unanswered 1-5 between the second and ninth minutes to open up a 1-6 to 0-2 lead and put clear daylight between the teams.

Carlow already looked like they were going to be up against it and the concession of another seven points in a row between the 16th and 22nd minutes virtually ended the contest.

Chin was at the hub of everything positive that Wexford did in this spell and finished the half with nine points, seven from frees.

Carlow talisman Martin Kavanagh drilled two poor early wides but redeemed himself with back to back conversions before Conor Kehoe netted in the 26th minute.

It came from a long delivery and Kehoe got free down the left before rippling the net.

That reduced the gap to 10 points at that stage but Wexford finished the half strong with points from McDonald, Conor Hearne, Chin and Rory O’Connor to lead by 1-21 to 1-7 at half-time.

Carlow needed goals after the break but only managed another six points as Wexford took over completely.

The 2019 provincial champions reeled off bursts of four points on three different occasions in the second-half and McDonald hit their second goal in the 63rd minute after good work in the air by Cathal Dunbar.

Carlow were reduced to 14 two minutes later following Nolan’s second booking for a foul on Chin.

Wexford scorers: Lee Chin 0-13 (0-10f), Conor McDonald 2-3, Rory O’Connor 0-5, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Damien Reck 0-2, Tomas Kinsella 0-2, Conor Hearne 0-2, Richie Lawlor 0-1, Mark Fanning 0-1, Liam Ryan 0-1, Liam Og McGovern 0-1, Kevin Foley 0-1, Seamus Casey 0-1, Charlie McGuckin 0-1 each.

Carlow scorers: Conor Kehoe 1-2, Martin Kavanagh 0-5 (0-5f), Chris Nolan 0-4, Richard Coady 0-1, Paddy Boland 0-1.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

5. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

2. Shane Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

7. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)

4. Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s)

6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

3. Conor Foley (Horeswood)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

10. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

12. Liam Og McGovern (St Anne’s)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers – Captain)

18. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

Subs

17. Seamus Casey (Oylgate-Glenbrien) for Dwyer (43)

19. Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for Lawlor (57)

24. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna) for McGovern (61)

9. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers) for L Ryan (66)

23. Tomas Kinsella (Askamore) for Chin (68)

Carlow

1. Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

2. Paul Doyle (St Mullins)

3. Dion Wall (Ballinkillen)

17. Conor Lawlor (Carlow Town)

5. Tony Lawlor (Mount Leinster Rangers)

6. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers – Captain)

4. Niall Bolger (Bagenalstown Gaels)

9. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

18. Jack McCullagh (Bagenalstown Gaels)

7. Fiachra Fitzpatrick (Mount Leinster Rangers)

13. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers)

12. Conor Kehoe (St Mullins)

14. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

10. John Michael Nolan (Noamh Eoin)

22. Paddy Boland (St Mullins)

Subs

15. James Doyle (St Mullins) for McCullagh (h/t)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St Mullins) for Fitzpatrick (44)

21. Scott Treacy (Naomh Eoin) for James Doyle (61)

19. Jake Doyle (Bagenalstown Gaels) for M Kavanagh (69)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).