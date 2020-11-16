BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

'There's no reason why Davy won't or can't continue on as manager' - the future with Wexford

Fitzgerald saw his team bow out of the 2020 championship at the hands of Clare on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 16 Nov 2020, 1:29 PM
20 minutes ago 537 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5268636
Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

WEXFORD CHAIRMAN DEREK Kent feels there is ‘no reason’ why Davy Fitzgerald will not continue as the county’s senior hurling boss for the 2021 season despite their disappointing championship campaign this year.

Fitzgerald saw his side exit this year’s race at the hands of Clare with Saturday’s qualifier defeat, a fortnight after relinquishing their Leinster title with a 13-point loss to Galway.

Last September it was announced that the Clare All-Ireland winner had agreed to stay in charge for a further two years after a brilliant 2020 campaign that saw them land provincial honours and run eventual champions Tipperary close at the semi-final stage.

But the disappointing nature of this year’s displays have raised doubt over Fitzgerald’s future. Speaking after Saturday’s game in O’Moore Park he revealed he will take his time in deciding whether to commit again and only if it is ‘for the betterment of the team’.

Kent, who will soon see his time as chairman of the county draw to a close, has backed Fitzgerald to stay on.

“To be fair to Davy when I sat down with him last year, we looked at a two-year plan. At the moment for 2021, Davy is the Wexford senior hurling manager. Of course he’ll have to reflect.

It’ll be for the next administration to discuss what’s happening in 2021. We’ll have a change of guard in Wexford in two weeks time. The only one that’s finishing up in Wexford GAA is myself.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There’s no reason why Davy won’t or can’t continue on as manager of the senior hurling team and that’s it. The working relationship this county board have with Davy has been a great relationship. To be fair to Davy if he had an issue or problem, we resolved it.

“If it’s a case he only wants to do one year, that’s fair enough but it’s there for him for the second year and I’ve no doubt with the feedback I’m getting from around Wexford and the players that he will remain as manager of the senior hurling team.”

Wexford’s performances have come in for criticism with Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin pointing out on The Sunday Game last night that he believes they have looked ‘over-coached’ and ‘devoid of ideas’.

Given the turbulent nature of 2020, Kent feels there is some perspective needed in assessing the season and is content with the positive asepects during his involvement as chairman in recent years.

Related Reads

16.11.20 Limerick and Cork to host hurling quarter-finals as GAA finalise next weekend's schedule
16.11.20 Limerick's trophy grabbing and scoring surges, Waterford's individual class and future challenge

“Look it, it’s a game of hurling. Wexford GAA has done so much for the community, it’s done so much for our players and for our clubs, what they’ve done with our own local championships. The inter-county didn’t work out for us, move on, regroup. 2021 is another year for another administration to look after.

“To be honest the highlight of my tenure as chairman was uniting the county board. This year getting our local championships going – Wexford were the first out with that, the footballers fulfilling their fixtures, getting out of Division 1B after so many years and getting into the top grade, so there’s been more positives than negatives.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie