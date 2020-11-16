'There's no reason why Davy won't or can't continue on as manager' - the future with Wexford

WEXFORD CHAIRMAN DEREK Kent feels there is ‘no reason’ why Davy Fitzgerald will not continue as the county’s senior hurling boss for the 2021 season despite their disappointing championship campaign this year.

Fitzgerald saw his side exit this year’s race at the hands of Clare with Saturday’s qualifier defeat, a fortnight after relinquishing their Leinster title with a 13-point loss to Galway.

Last September it was announced that the Clare All-Ireland winner had agreed to stay in charge for a further two years after a brilliant 2020 campaign that saw them land provincial honours and run eventual champions Tipperary close at the semi-final stage.

But the disappointing nature of this year’s displays have raised doubt over Fitzgerald’s future. Speaking after Saturday’s game in O’Moore Park he revealed he will take his time in deciding whether to commit again and only if it is ‘for the betterment of the team’.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after Wexford exited the Championship, Davy Fitzgerald hinted that he may be persuaded back for his contracted fifth year in charge, but only if it's for "the betterment of the team". #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/1fIo5oIYJz — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) November 15, 2020

Kent, who will soon see his time as chairman of the county draw to a close, has backed Fitzgerald to stay on.

“To be fair to Davy when I sat down with him last year, we looked at a two-year plan. At the moment for 2021, Davy is the Wexford senior hurling manager. Of course he’ll have to reflect.

It’ll be for the next administration to discuss what’s happening in 2021. We’ll have a change of guard in Wexford in two weeks time. The only one that’s finishing up in Wexford GAA is myself.

“There’s no reason why Davy won’t or can’t continue on as manager of the senior hurling team and that’s it. The working relationship this county board have with Davy has been a great relationship. To be fair to Davy if he had an issue or problem, we resolved it.

“If it’s a case he only wants to do one year, that’s fair enough but it’s there for him for the second year and I’ve no doubt with the feedback I’m getting from around Wexford and the players that he will remain as manager of the senior hurling team.”

Wexford’s performances have come in for criticism with Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin pointing out on The Sunday Game last night that he believes they have looked ‘over-coached’ and ‘devoid of ideas’.

Wexford looked 'devoid of ideas' and lacked aggressiveness this year say The Sunday Game panel #RTEGAA #GAA pic.twitter.com/YUr1p0qsEo — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) November 15, 2020

Given the turbulent nature of 2020, Kent feels there is some perspective needed in assessing the season and is content with the positive asepects during his involvement as chairman in recent years.

“Look it, it’s a game of hurling. Wexford GAA has done so much for the community, it’s done so much for our players and for our clubs, what they’ve done with our own local championships. The inter-county didn’t work out for us, move on, regroup. 2021 is another year for another administration to look after.

“To be honest the highlight of my tenure as chairman was uniting the county board. This year getting our local championships going – Wexford were the first out with that, the footballers fulfilling their fixtures, getting out of Division 1B after so many years and getting into the top grade, so there’s been more positives than negatives.”

