Experienced Wexford hurler retires after 13 seasons at senior level

LONG-SERVING WEXFORD hurler Harry Kehoe has retired from the inter-county game after 13 seasons at senior level.

Kehoe made his debut in 2009 for Wexford in the Leinster senior semi-final loss to Dublin. The highlight of his Wexford career came in 2019 when he won a Leinster senior medal as part of the squad that defeated Kilkenny, coming on as a late substitute in that game.

In 2014 he scored a goal in Wexford’s memorable extra-time qualifier win over Clare in the All-Ireland championship. That same year Kehoe helped Waterford IT win the Fitzgibbon Cup final, scoring 0-3 in that decider, and he was key as his club Cloughbawn won the Wexford intermediate hurling title in 2019.

“After 13 years playing senior hurling for Wexford, the time has come to pass the jersey on,” said Kehoe in a statement released today.

Advertisement

The long-serving Harry Kehoe has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling. All in Wexford GAA thank him for his service over 13 years, and wish him all the best. See https://t.co/wDJ0l0XLi8 pic.twitter.com/tdxntJDBGT — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 1, 2022

“It was an honour to wear the purple and gold on so many occasions.

“My childhood dream was to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand and raise a cup, thankfully, that became a reality in 2019, winning a Leinster title. I now look forward to the next chapter of my life and putting all my energy into my club.

“I would like to thank my wife, family, Cloughbawn and Wexford GAA for all their support over the years. Loch Garman Abú.”

Wexford chairman Michéal Martin was among the first to pay tribute to Kehoe.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Harry produced many great performances in the Purple and Gold throughout his career, and I thank him on behalf of all in Wexford GAA. I also wish him all the best for the future,” he said.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: