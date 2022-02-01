Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Experienced Wexford hurler retires after 13 seasons at senior level

Harry Kehoe was part of Wexford’s Leinster success in 2019.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 1:36 PM
51 minutes ago 1,823 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5670280
Harry Kehoe.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Harry Kehoe.
Harry Kehoe.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LONG-SERVING WEXFORD hurler Harry Kehoe has retired from the inter-county game after 13 seasons at senior level.

Kehoe made his debut in 2009 for Wexford in the Leinster senior semi-final loss to Dublin. The highlight of his Wexford career came in 2019 when he won a Leinster senior medal as part of the squad that defeated Kilkenny, coming on as a late substitute in that game.

In 2014 he scored a goal in Wexford’s memorable extra-time qualifier win over Clare in the All-Ireland championship. That same year Kehoe helped Waterford IT win the Fitzgibbon Cup final, scoring 0-3 in that decider, and he was key as his club Cloughbawn won the Wexford intermediate hurling title in 2019.

“After 13 years playing senior hurling for Wexford, the time has come to pass the jersey on,” said Kehoe in a statement released today.

 

“It was an honour to wear the purple and gold on so many occasions.

“My childhood dream was to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand and raise a cup, thankfully, that became a reality in 2019, winning a Leinster title. I now look forward to the next chapter of my life and putting all my energy into my club.

“I would like to thank my wife, family, Cloughbawn and Wexford GAA for all their support over the years. Loch Garman Abú.”

Wexford chairman Michéal Martin was among the first to pay tribute to Kehoe.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Harry produced many great performances in the Purple and Gold throughout his career, and I thank him on behalf of all in Wexford GAA. I also wish him all the best for the future,” he said.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie