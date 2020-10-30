Wexford and Galway show their hand for Leinster semi-final clash

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named an experienced side for Wexford’s Leinster SHC semi-final against Galway on Saturday at Croke Park [throw-in, 6.15pm].

Wexfor will get their title defence underway with a tough assignment, after ending a 15-year wait for Leinster glory in 2019.

Mark Fanning takes up his usual position between the sticks while Liam Ryan has been named to start at full-back.

Paudie Foley and Matthew O’Hanlon are familiar faces in the half-back line as Kevin Foley and Diarmuid O’Keeffe pair up at midfield.

There’s plenty of lethal scoring outlets in the Wexford attack, including Lee Chin who starts at centre-half forward.

Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Paul Morris make up an impressive inside forward line.

Shane O’Neill’s first championship game in charge of Galway sees David Burke included in the substitutes while Daithi Burke misses out due to injury.

Fintan Burke makes his championship debut at full-back with Shane Cooney also making his first appearance on the half-back line.

The Wexford Senior Hurling Team to face Galway in the @gaaleinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final tomorrow in Croke Park. Throw in at 6.15pm.



The game is live @rte2 and live commentary on @SouthEastRadio pic.twitter.com/19ZMW7L5M7 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) October 30, 2020

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud