Friday 30 October 2020
Wexford and Galway show their hand for Leinster semi-final clash

The sides will do battle in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:01 PM
Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named an experienced side for Wexford’s Leinster SHC semi-final against Galway on Saturday at Croke Park [throw-in, 6.15pm].

Wexfor will get their title defence underway with a tough assignment, after ending a 15-year wait for Leinster glory in 2019.

Mark Fanning takes up his usual position between the sticks while Liam Ryan has been named to start at full-back.

Paudie Foley and Matthew O’Hanlon are familiar faces in the half-back line as Kevin Foley and Diarmuid O’Keeffe pair up at midfield.

There’s plenty of lethal scoring outlets in the Wexford attack, including Lee Chin who starts at centre-half forward.

Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Paul Morris make up an impressive inside forward line.

Shane O’Neill’s first championship game in charge of Galway sees David Burke included in the substitutes while Daithi Burke misses out due to injury. 

Fintan Burke makes his championship debut at full-back with Shane Cooney also making his first appearance on the half-back line.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)
7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)
15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie