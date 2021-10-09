Wexford Youths dethrone cup holders Peamount with extra-time victory

Peamount United 1-3 Wexford Youths

(After extra time)

Brendan Graham reports from PRL Park

WEXFORD YOUTHS BOOKED their place in the Women’s FAI Cup final as they knocked out holders Peamount United after extra time.

Kylie Murphy’s goal looked set to send Wexford back to the final for the third time in four seasons until Aine O’Gorman snatched an injury-time equaliser for Peas.

But a second from Murphy and a goal from substitute Lynn Marie Grant set up a date against Shelbourne next month.

Peamount dominated the opening few minutes in PRL Park, enjoying plenty of possession and probing across midfield as they tried to create an early chance on goal.

Kiev Gray in the Wexford goal had to be sharp to deny Sadhbh Doyle on five minutes with the Peamount striker forcing a fine save at full stretch from the Wexford shot stopper.

Teegan Lynch came closest to opening the scoring on the half-hour mark as she connected perfectly with a pinpoint ball over the top from team-mate Aoibheann Clancy only to be denied by a last gasp save from Peamount keeper Niamh Reid-Burke.

Wexford’s hassling and work rate paid off on 36 minutes when they found the opening goal of the game and deservedly so. Captain Murphy led by example with a powerful header from a corner crashing down off the bar and over the line.

A quick counter attack ten minutes into the second half involving Ellen Molloy, Clancy and Edel Kennedy saw Wexford race towards goal with a real zip before Clancy was again denied by the excellent Reid-Burke with a brilliant save close to ground.

Despite controlling the game for large spells, Wexford couldn’t extend their lead and as the game entered the final 10 minutes, Peas boss James O’Callaghan introduced the in-form Lauren Kelly and Becky Watkins in an attacking tactical move.

In the dying moments, O’Gorman looped what looked like a cross from the edge of the box but the ball caught out Gray completely and nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

The first period of extra-time was just one minute old when Wexford took the lead once more. A wonderful individual run from Ellen Molloy from midfield to the edge of the box concluded with a neat pass to her left for the unmarked Murphy to calmly slot past Reid-Burke for her second of the game.

Five minutes later and Wexford had their third. Grant picked up a through ball of the highest quality from Clancy in midfield and with determination raced towards goal before burying her effort into the net to seal the victory for the south east side.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke, Dearbhaile Beirne (Rebecca Watkins 81), Chloe Moloney, Rebekah Carroll, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Alannah McEvoy, Dora Gorman, Lucy McCartan (Lauren Kelly 70), Aine O’Gorman, Stephanie Roche, Sadhbh Doyle.

Wexford Youths: Kiev Gray, Teegan Lynch (Lynn Marie Grant 75), Orlaith Conlon, Della Doherty, Lauren Dwyer, Kylie Murphy (Lynn Craven 108), Edel Kennedy, Ciara Rossiter (Sinead Taylor 81), Nicola Sinnott, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy.

