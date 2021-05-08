Wexford Youths leave Turner's Cross with big three points after seeing off battling Cork City

Cork City 1

Wexford Youths 3

WEXFORD YOUTHS CLAIMED a huge three points in their bid to land the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League title as they defeated a spirited Cork City side 3-1 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Aoibheann Clancy and a close-range finish from Sinead Taylor was enough to earn Wexford the three points at the expense of a battling City side, who had reduced the deficit through Sarah McKevitt.

City will take confidence from this showing but ultimately they remain without a win in their six league games so far this season, losing their three games at their new home although they have drawn all three of their away games.

They did have something to cheer here though as former Wexford attacker Sarah McKevitt, who was making her first start since returning from injury, scored their first goal since they returned to the Cross with a powerful low drive from the edge of the penalty area in front of an unfortunately empty Shed End.

📸 Good win on the road today.

Back at Ferrycarrig Park in seven days time, Bohemians the visitors. pic.twitter.com/9M3IWQvfNT — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) May 8, 2021

That made it 2-1 with a quarter-of-an-hour or so remaining after Youths had looked to be in control of proceedings thanks to Clancy’s first-half free-kick from the left-wing — which deceived everyone and found the far corner – as well as Sinead Taylor’s rebound from a few yards after Nicola Sinnott’s header from a corner hit the bar in the first period.

Ellen Molloy looked dangerous all afternoon and she went close with a number of hits from distance but in the end, it was up to Clancy to seal the victory for her side, as she coolly slotted Ciara McNamara’s clearance into the far top left corner for her second, and her side’s third goal late on.

Aoibhinn Clancy (outside) was on the double for Wexford, while Ellen Molloy also impressed. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke (Riona Crowley 86), Lauren Singleton (Shaunagh McCarthy 76); Becky Cassin, Éabha O’Mahony (Kelly Leahy 86); Lauren Egbuloniu (Katie McCarthy 62), Christina Dring, Sarah McKevitt (Leah Murphy 86); Laura Shine.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Kiev Dollard; Lynn Craven (Lauren Dwyer 74), Edel Kennedy, Nicola Sinnott, Ciara Rossiter (Kim Flood 74); Lynn Marie Grant, Aoibheann Clancy; Aisling Frawley (Fiona Ryan 86), Ellen Molloy, Sinead Taylor (Lauren Kelly 62); Kylie Murphy (Niamh Bates Crosbie 74).

Referee: Martin Cuddihy.

*****************************

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Reigning champions Peamount United host Athlone Town this evening, while DLR Waves and Bohemians go head-to-head at the UCD Bowl [both KO 6pm, live on LOI TV].

Peas other main challengers, Shelbourne, travel to Treaty United tomorrow. Kick-off in Limerick is 2pm, with the action also live — and free — on LOI TV.