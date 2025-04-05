THE CONNACHT FOOTBALL championship kicks off this weekend with three games to look forward to.
Roscommon, who contested the Division 2 final last weekend, are in London today to get their campaign off the mark while Galway travel to New York for their opener.
The winners of those two fixtures will form one of the semi-final pairings.
Mayo and Sligo will touch gloves tomorrow too, with Kevin McStay’s side coming into the clash on the back of a defeat to Kerry in the Division 1 final. The winners of that tie progress to the other semi-final against Leitrim.
All-Ireland finalists Galway are the Connacht three-in-a-row champions while Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon have contested the last three finals.
Poll: Who will win the Connacht football championship?
Who will emerge victorious this year?
Poll Results:
