Poll: Who will win the Munster football championship?

THE MUNSTER FOOTBALL championship gets underway this weekend, with two quarter-final ties kicking us off tomorrow evening.

Tipperary host Waterford in Semple Stadium while Limerick and Cork also square off in the Gaelic Grounds.

Last year’s finalists Clare and Kerry await the winners, with the Banner taking on either Tipperary or Waterford while Jack O’Connor’s side face Limerick/Cork.

The Kingdom completed a Munster four-in-a-row last year against a gutsy Clare outfit and will be favourites to continue their winning run in 2025.

But do you think anyone can dethrone Kerry this year?

