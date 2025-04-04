The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win the Munster football championship?
THE MUNSTER FOOTBALL championship gets underway this weekend, with two quarter-final ties kicking us off tomorrow evening.
Tipperary host Waterford in Semple Stadium while Limerick and Cork also square off in the Gaelic Grounds.
Last year’s finalists Clare and Kerry await the winners, with the Banner taking on either Tipperary or Waterford while Jack O’Connor’s side face Limerick/Cork.
The Kingdom completed a Munster four-in-a-row last year against a gutsy Clare outfit and will be favourites to continue their winning run in 2025.
But do you think anyone can dethrone Kerry this year?
