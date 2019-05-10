Poll: Who do you think will win the Munster senior football championship?

THE MUNSTER FOOTBALL championship commences this weekend, as Kerry aim to collect their seventh provincial crown on the bounce.

Given the Kingdom’s impressive form during the league, the other contenders in Munster will face a considerable challenge to derail Peter Keane’s charges during the 2019 campaign.

They come into this competition having contested the Division 1 final against Mayo.

Last year’s Munster finalists Cork were no match for Kerry in the decider and their 2019 Allianz League campaign ended on a particularly disappointing note as they are now facing into Division 3 football in 2020.

Both of those sides will have to wait until June to get their campaign underway.

Meanwhile, the four remaining teams will be in action this Saturday evening. Clare take on Waterford at Cusack Park while Limerick travel to face Tipperary. Those games are set to throw-in at 7pm.

The winners of both ties will be squaring off against one of the Munster heavyweights in the semi-finals of the competition.

But who will be crowned Munster SFC champions in 2019? Will there be an upset or will Kerry continue their dominance?

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy (file pic). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

