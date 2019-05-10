This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win the Munster senior football championship?

Kerry are aiming to win seven Munster SFC titles in a row this year.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 May 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,859 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4626730
The victorious Kerry team after the 2018 Munster SFC final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The victorious Kerry team after the 2018 Munster SFC final.
The victorious Kerry team after the 2018 Munster SFC final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE MUNSTER FOOTBALL championship commences this weekend, as Kerry aim to collect their seventh provincial crown on the bounce.

Given the Kingdom’s impressive form during the league, the other contenders in Munster will face a considerable challenge to derail Peter Keane’s charges during the 2019 campaign.

They come into this competition having contested the Division 1 final against Mayo.

Last year’s Munster finalists Cork were no match for Kerry in the decider and their 2019 Allianz League campaign ended on a particularly disappointing note as they are now facing into Division 3 football in 2020.

Both of those sides will have to wait until June to get their campaign underway.

Meanwhile, the four remaining teams will be in action this Saturday evening. Clare take on Waterford at Cusack Park while Limerick travel to face Tipperary. Those games are set to throw-in at 7pm.

The winners of both ties will be squaring off against one of the Munster heavyweights in the semi-finals of the competition.

But who will be crowned Munster SFC champions in 2019? Will there be an upset or will Kerry continue their dominance?

Ronan McCarthy Cork boss Ronan McCarthy (file pic). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Poll Results:

Kerry (750)
Waterford (139)
Cork (82)
Clare (79)
Tipperary (60)
Limerick (56)






Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie