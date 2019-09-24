Further injury frustration for Will Addison after hamstring setback

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Will Addison will miss Friday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Addison, who last week was pulled from Ulster’s matchday squad for their friendly in Glasgow amid speculation he was about to fly to Japan as cover for Robbie Henshaw, has suffered another setback.

Addison has been frustrated by injuries this year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It has been a deeply frustrating nine months for Addison, who missed the second half of last season after back surgery and having got himself fit to be involved during Ireland’s pre-season, pulled up with a calf issue in his first game back against Wales.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in Joe Schmidt’s final World Cup squad, Addison is on standby given his versatility in the backline, but this latest injury is another unfortunate complication.

While Ulster have not revealed the extent of the problem, the 27-year-old will definitely sit out Friday night’s season opener in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

The province have also confirmed Marty Moore [calf] and Nick Timoney [hand] are unavailable for round one, while Robert Baloucoune is struggling with a knee problem.

New signing Gareth Milasinovich [knee] and Marcell Coetzee [ankle] are long-term absentees.

