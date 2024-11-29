Connors seeks more big Leinster starts in near future after recent trip down Memory Lane

IN THE MIDDLE of the five-week period that has separated Leinster’s triumph over Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium on 26 October and their interprovincial clash with Ulster in Belfast this evening, Will Connors found himself taking two swift journeys down Memory Lane.

As part of their 12 County Tour, Leinster Rugby held a gym session within the grounds of Connors’ alma mater – the Clane-based Clongowes Wood College – on the morning of 12 November. Later on the same day, Leo Cullen’s squad travelled roughly 15 minutes down the road for an open training session at North Kildare RFC, where the 28-year-old flanker originally got a taste for the oval ball game as a youngster.

Located between the towns of Maynooth and Kilcock, this club also boasts Irish internationals Devin Toner and Bob Casey amongst its list of past players, and Connors was delighted to return there with his provincial colleagues in tow.

“It’s a special moment to get back to your home club and I was fortunate enough to do it. I said before, every kid has the dream of playing for Leinster or playing for Ireland. I suppose it starts on those cold Wednesday nights in places like North Kildare,” Connors said at a Leinster media briefing earlier this week.

“Even if you had the €2 in your sock going off to get your jellies after the game. It was class. Even to marry it with the school as well, going to Clongowes: there’s a lot of proud days when you get to play for Leinster and you get to play for Ireland, but that will definitely stick in the memory as one of the better days I’ve had.”

While Connors hasn’t played a first-team game for Leinster since starting their United Rugby Championship win against Connacht at Dexcom Stadium on 19 October, he has nevertheless seen some game time in recent weeks.

The province have been using a certain number of senior players in the ongoing IRFU ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship and the Kildare man was selected at openside flanker for their round one victory over Connacht Eagles in Creggs RFC a little under a fortnight ago.

Connors (who picked up the last of his nine Ireland senior caps to date against Scotland in the 2021 Six Nations) will also be occupying the number seven jersey in Kingspan Stadium tonight, when Leinster will be aiming to further cement their current status as URC pace-setters.

Their latest Interpro bout in Ravenhill is also a perfect opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection in Leinster’s European Champions Cup Pool 2 opener away to Bristol Bears on Sunday week – albeit Connors is aware Leo Cullen and his fellow provincial coaches will also be keeping a close eye on Ireland’s duel with Australia in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

“I think we’re fortunate enough that this is such a big game. Obviously the lads will be playing Australia and that’s going to be another massive game. The lead into this Bristol game, I think there will be two heavy-hitting games this weekend.

“We’ll see how selection goes then over the next couple of weeks, but every opportunity you get with the Leinster jersey on, you want to put your best foot forward.”

Like most positions in the team, there is fierce competition for the openside flanker spot within the Leinster squad. As well as 2022 World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, Connors also has to contend with the reliable Scott Penny in his bid to establish himself as the eastern province’s number seven of choice.

Yet the Donadea native has shown increased flexibility within the past 12 months as he started three consecutive games at blindside flanker in last season’s URC campaign. This run of fixtures saw Connors finally getting the chance to play alongside the aforementioned Penny and if called upon at any point in the current term, he will be more than willing to don the number six jersey for Leinster.

“I loved being out there with another 7. When I’m playing out there with Scott, it’s like you’re singing off the same hymn sheet. You’re both trying to get involved and I really like that balance in the back-row,” Connors added.

“Hopefully going forward there will be games where we can get two 7s out on the pitch, but we’ll see. I’d love to keep playing in the big games whatever way that happens, but it’s all about me putting my best foot forward. Trying to impress for selection.”