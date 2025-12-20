More Stories
Will Keane snatches dramatic late point for Preston against Norwich

Ireland international grabs equaliser six minutes into added time at Deepdale.
3.26pm, 20 Dec 2025

Preston North End 1

Norwich City 1 

SUBSTITUTE WILL KEANE grabbed an equaliser six minutes into added time to earn Preston a 1-1 draw with Norwich at Deepdale.

The 32-year-old Ireland international, who came off the bench late on for Lewis Dobbin, nodded North End level from close range after Jovon Makama thought he had won it for the visitors.

Makama latched on to Emiliano Marcondes’ delicate clipped pass before slamming the ball past Daniel Iversen in the 84th minute.

While the draw made it one defeat in six for Norwich manager Philippe Clement, the last-gasp equaliser will have stung as he bids to lead the Canaries out of relegation trouble.

Preston threw players forward and Keane managed to head a dramatic equaliser into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box to send the home fans wild.

Former Ireland underage international Tony Springett was a first-half substitute for Norwich.

More to follow.

