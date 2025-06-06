'Stephen brought a lot of the lads through... Heimir has a different sort of tactic'

WILL SMALLBONE has hailed the impact of manager Heimir Hallgrímsson after Ireland drew 1-1 tonight with Senegal — a team 41 places above the Boys in Green in the world rankings and unbeaten in 20 matches heading into the game.

Injuries have meant it is only the second time Smallbone has featured in a camp since the Icelandic coach took charge.

And while the hosts were disappointed at the concession of an 82nd-minute equaliser, the Southampton star felt the game was “another step in the right direction” following back-to-back Nations League playoff wins over Bulgaria in March.

“I think sometimes these summer camps have been a bit of a struggle where we’ve had a long time off and we’ve been coming in and trying to get up to speed,” Smallbone said.

“I’ve noticed a real high quality and high intensity throughout the whole week, and it’s been showing in the performance there.”

While he has not had too many opportunities to link up with the squad in the last few months, Smallbone has been impressed with Hallgrímsson as a coach.

“Throughout the week, the manager has made it really clear what he wants from people, and it’s just getting back in the swing of things and being in an Irish set-up. I love coming away to play for Ireland, I couldn’t wait to get away and see everyone and get back in it and build connections with everyone.”

Smallbone played alongside Jason Knight in central midfield and said the position was not “too different” to what he has been accustomed to recently, despite sometimes being employed in a more attacking role for club and country.

“I was only in Heimir’s first camp so that was very new for everyone so I missed the next three camps, so to then come back in, it was very similar messages. But it all seems very clear and concise — that makes it easier as a player when you know exactly what the manager wants from you and you just have to go out and do your best to deliver it.

“The lads have done really well over the last few camps, it’s good to see us winning games. Performances have been really nice, and maybe in the past we’ve got good performances, but we need to make sure we’re winning to get to these tournaments.

“I think he wants to create a winning habit, and you see the way he talks about getting to the World Cup, it’s obviously the aim for everyone. Winning is the only way we can get there. So it is about coming out on top in games in the past we maybe would have lost by a goal to switch it the other way to win by a goal and put an emphasis on set-pieces and making sure we’re a threat whenever we get one.”

Smallbone also admitted it felt “different” to the reign of Stephen Kenny, who gave the midfielder his senior debut in 2023.

“Stephen brought a lot of the lads through from 21s, and Heimir has a different sort of tactic if you like. I think if you look at Irish teams in the past, they’ve always been built very big on set-pieces and making the Aviva a really tough place to come to, so I think that’s what we’ve to get back to.

“The goal for every game is to win, at times performances were… I don’t want to say performances have been good, but winning has not been there. So the main thing is just winning.

“The more I play football, the more I go into my career and see that winning is what gets remembered, it’s what ultimately is going to get us to the World Cup. I think if the game is scrappy and it’s a one-goal game, we need to make sure it’s us that gets the goal, and as long as we’re in games with however long left, we’ll always feel we’ll get an opportunity to get a goal from set-pieces.”