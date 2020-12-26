You're unlikely to see a better goal today than this Nayim-like effort in the Championship

Goal of the season Will Vaulks 😵 pic.twitter.com/zGC1jwxWXk — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) December 26, 2020

WHAT HAD been a dull game in the Championship today between Brentford and Cardiff was suddenly lit up by Will Vaulks.

The 27-year-old midfielder lobbed the goalkeeper from inside his own half to give the Welsh team the lead.

You probably won’t see a better goal today, although the equaliser from Sergi Canos was similarly spectacular.

Canos went on to score a hat-trick, as Brentford earned a 3-2 victory to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 14 matches.

Sergio Canos er i storform om dagen.

Har snudd 0-1 til 2-1 borte mot Cardiff for Brentford.

1-1målet var klasse-avslutning og 2-1 var eit frekt solomål. #flnor pic.twitter.com/s3lrwhIHKf — Kjetil Myklebust (@Kjetilmy) December 26, 2020