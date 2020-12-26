BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 26 December 2020
You're unlikely to see a better goal today than this Nayim-like effort in the Championship

Will Vaulks lobbed the goalkeeper from inside his own half to give Cardiff the lead.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 6:11 PM
WHAT HAD been a dull game in the Championship today between Brentford and Cardiff was suddenly lit up by Will Vaulks.

The 27-year-old midfielder lobbed the goalkeeper from inside his own half to give the Welsh team the lead.

You probably won’t see a better goal today, although the equaliser from Sergi Canos was similarly spectacular.

Canos went on to score a hat-trick, as Brentford earned a 3-2 victory to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 14 matches.

The42 Team

