Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, McIlroy paired with Cam Smith

He suffered a back injury hitting a tee shot last weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,835 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5847257
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WILL ZALATORIS, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this month, has withdrawn from the season-ending Tour Championship due to injury.

A statement from Allen Hobbs on behalf of Will Zalatoris confirmed he suffered the back injury after hitting a tee shot last weekend. 

“After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs.

“Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States.

“Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

There are no replacements in play-off events meaning Shane Lowry, who finished one spot away from qualification in the season-long FedEx Cup standings after a final round of three-under par 68 on Sunday, will not benefit. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Meanwhile, in the pairings for the first round, Cameron Smith has been paired with Rory McIlroy. World number one Scottie Scheffler is drawn alongside Patrick Cantlay while Xander Schauffele is paired with Sam Burns. 

Play gets underway on Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie