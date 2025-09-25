Advertisement
The 15 longlisted books. William Hill Sports Book of the Year.
Irish authors longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Miguel Delaney and David Walsh among 15 nominees for prestigious prize.
8.58am, 25 Sep 2025

IRISH SPORTSWRITERS MIGUEL Delaney and David Walsh have been named on the longlist for the 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

15 books have been nominated for the prestigious prize, including Delaney’s States of Play — an an exploration of football’s shifting culture and power structures — and The Escape, co-written by Walsh with legendary cyclist Pippa York.

The Racket, by Conor Niland and The 42′s Gavin Cooney, won the 2025 award.

They were the first winners from the Republic of Ireland since Paul Kimmage in 1990, with Delaney and Walsh now looking to follow in their footsteps.

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year is its 37th year, having began in 1989. It is described as the “richest, most prestigious literary sports book prize in the world,” with the prize worth £30,000 [€34,373].

Duncan Hamilton, Michael Holding, Jeremy Wilson and Lauren Fleshman are among other past winners.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Wilder making up the rest of the panel.

The shortlist will be announced on 30 October, with the winner to be revealed at an awards ceremony on 25 November.

The 15 longlisted titles for the 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award are:

  • Finding the Edge by Jimmy Anderson
  • Ultra Women by Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson
  • I Can’t Stop Thinking About VAR by Daisy Christodoulou
  • The Warrior by Christopher Clarey
  • States of Play by Miguel Delaney
  • More Than a Shirt by Joey D’Urso
  • European Football’s Greatest Grounds by Leon Gladwell
  • Chasing Salah by Simon Hughes
  • The Last Bell by Donald McRae
  • Engulfed by James Montague
  • Go to War by Jon Spurling
  • The Escape by Pippa York and David Walsh
  • Test Cricket by Tim Wigmore
  • The Power and The Glory by Jonathan Wilson
  • The Art of Batting by Jarrod Kimber.
