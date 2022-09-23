Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 23 September 2022
Advertisement

Williams to part ways with Nicholas Latifi at the end of the season

The Canadian has failed to score a point this season.

By Press Association Friday 23 Sep 2022, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,078 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5874250
Nicholas Latifi is set to leave Williams.
Image: David Davies
Nicholas Latifi is set to leave Williams.
Nicholas Latifi is set to leave Williams.
Image: David Davies

WILLIAMS HAVE ANNOUNCED Nicholas Latifi will leave the British Formula One team at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who was subjected to death threats and hired security protection following his crash at last season’s Abu Dhabi finale which led to a late safety car and denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship, exits the grid after three years with Williams.

Latifi has failed to score a point this year, and was outclassed by debutant Nyck de Vries who stood in for Alex Albon at the recent Italian Grand Prix.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside – for the last three years,” said Latifi.

“My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move on to the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

Dutchman De Vries, 27, is under consideration to replace Latifi, while the team’s American academy driver Logan Sargeant, 21, is another contender.

Williams, who have already confirmed Albon will be retained for 2023, said they will announce their full line-up for next season in “due course”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie