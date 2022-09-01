Fulham sign Willian on free transfer

Fulham have signed Willian, the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger.

The 34-year-old, who has 70 caps for Brazil, has joined the Cottagers on a free transfer following his departure from Corinthians.

“Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started,” Willian told the club website.

The winger returned to Brazil with Corinthians last year after leaving Arsenal. He previously spent seven seasons at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice.

Fulham have also signed left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The former Monaco full-back, who joined PSG in 2015, told the club website: “I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”