This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard confirms Chelsea in discussions with Willian over new contract

The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season, but his manager is keen to keep him at the club

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 10:51 AM
6 minutes ago 28 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4947402
Chelsea forward Willian celebrates his goal against Spurs on Sunday.
Chelsea forward Willian celebrates his goal against Spurs on Sunday.
Chelsea forward Willian celebrates his goal against Spurs on Sunday.

FRANK LAMPARD HAS hailed “low-maintenance” Willian and revealed the winger is in talks with Chelsea over a new deal.

The 31-year-old scored twice in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last weekend, taking his tally to four goals and three assists in the Premier League this term.

Willian is out of contract at the end of the season and suggested last month he had yet to be offered a new deal by the London club.

However, Lampard is eager for the Brazil international – who turns 32 next August – to commit his future to Chelsea.

“He’s in talks with the club. He speaks with the club on the money side of it,” Lampard said.
“The experience helps when you have got a young team, when the other options are younger, experience certainly helps.

“All his team-mates love him – he’s a low-maintenance player to have in the squad; so yes I am really happy with him.

“He’s great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day – it was an incredible performance.”

Willian has been used in 17 of Chelsea’s 18 Premier League games this term, starting 13 of those, and is one goal short of matching his tally from last season.

Lampard was eager to get the most out of the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man upon taking over as Chelsea head coach in July, adding: “He has that talent. I knew he had that talent before I got the job.
“If there was one thing I wanted from him at the start of the season it was a question of: ‘Can you score more goals because your talent says that you should do?’

“That means sometimes running into space behind defenders, and getting the other side, and he is doing all those things.

“The last year or two I have looked at him from afar and wasn’t sure how much he was enjoying it, whether he felt happy in games. A bit of body language, in and out sometimes.

“My feeling at the start of the season was to tell him how much I feel about him and how I see him; get him fit, get him working off the ball because I know he can.

“And the rest in terms of what he does on the ball I can kind of let him do that, because he has this incredible ability to burst away from people.”

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League ahead of their Stephen’s Day meeting with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie