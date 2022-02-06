Chacun Pour Soi shines on return to favourite hunting ground

CHACUN POUR SOI bounced back to form to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins’ runner was on a retrieval mission after proving a bitter disappointment when last in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in December.

However, back on familiar ground at Leopardstown, Chacun Pour Soi comprehensively reversed the form with Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen as he strolled to victory under Paul Townend.

The 4-7 favourite was content to take a lead from Dunvegan in the early stages, while Bryony Frost elected to take the inside route in Greaneteen, racing alone throughout the Grade One heat.

He was clearly in trouble at the third-last though as Chacun Pour Soi started to move through the gears, with Dunvegan and Captain Guinness trying to go with him.

But Chacun Pour Soi was just too good and he was well clear coming to the last, with a fine leap sealing an impressive return to winning ways.

Dunvegan was second with Captain Guinness third, with Greaneteen dropping right away to finish last of the five runners.

Advertisement

Chacun Pour Soi was clipped to 6-1 from 8s by both Coral and Paddy Power for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham – a race in which he was only third as the 8-13 favourite last year.

“He’s back to himself. He was very good all week and he trained very well,” said Mullins.

“I thought I had him very ready the last couple of times and he disappointed so this week I decided I was just going to get him here at 95 per cent and I think he’s better like that.

“He’s been pleasing me at home doing that, so that’s what I’ll be doing for the future and hopefully I can get him across the water in that sort of form.

🏆🏆🏆



Chacun Pour Soi brings up the hat-trick in fine style as he gallops clear to take the @Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, securing yet another Grade 1 success for @PTownend and @WillieMullinsNH 👏#DublinRacingFestival pic.twitter.com/5sxsyvYxjO — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) February 6, 2022

“He doesn’t seem to bring his A-game when he gets on the ferry, whatever it is. Maybe I’ll go undercooked rather than properly cooked the next time.

“Maybe the travelling takes something out of him as well. We always think a day on the boat is like a piece of work so maybe we’ll do one bit less at home with him.

“He has never brought the sort of form he has brought around here to England.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

When asked how he would rate with Energumene, Mullins added: “I would have put this fella in a different league all the time, but that’s before his two disappointing runs and obviously he’s getting older.

“I think he’s a star, but he hasn’t shown himself to be at his best in England. I think he has that day to come yet, but maybe he’s gone too old for that.

“We’ll go back this year and try to put it right.”

Looking back on his run at Sandown, Townend said: “He made a couple of mistakes in Sandown and I just thought that, early on today, he wasn’t as quick through the air as he normally is. But as the race progressed he was much better.

“I love the horse and love riding him and I’m delighted for him. He’s been fragile all his life so hopefully he’s in one piece come Cheltenham.”