Willie Mullins takes second trainers’ title after Sandown showdown

WILLIE MULLINS SUCCESSFULLY defended his UK trainers’ championship after getting the better of a final day showdown with Dan Skelton.

The master of Closutton became the first Irish-based handler since Vincent O’Brien in the 1950s to lift the UK jumps trophy on the closing afternoon of last season and came out on top once again after a titanic tussle with Skelton which went down to the final throes of the campaign.

Skelton started the day over £68,000 (€79,350) in front of Mullins, but an easy win for Oaksey Chase favourite Gaelic Warrior and then a surprise as Il Etait Temps topped the odds-on Jonbon in Celebration Chase saw the defending champion seize control.

Training the second, third, fourth and fifth-placed horses in the bet355 Gold Cup set the seal on another success for Mullins, with Skelton having to settle for second again.