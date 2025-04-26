WILLIE MULLINS SUCCESSFULLY defended his UK trainers’ championship after getting the better of a final day showdown with Dan Skelton.
The master of Closutton became the first Irish-based handler since Vincent O’Brien in the 1950s to lift the UK jumps trophy on the closing afternoon of last season and came out on top once again after a titanic tussle with Skelton which went down to the final throes of the campaign.
Skelton started the day over £68,000 (€79,350) in front of Mullins, but an easy win for Oaksey Chase favourite Gaelic Warrior and then a surprise as Il Etait Temps topped the odds-on Jonbon in Celebration Chase saw the defending champion seize control.
Training the second, third, fourth and fifth-placed horses in the bet355 Gold Cup set the seal on another success for Mullins, with Skelton having to settle for second again.
Willie Mullins takes second trainers’ title after Sandown showdown
