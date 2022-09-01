Membership : Access or Sign Up
Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing

The Ivory Coast international has further bolstered Steve Cooper’s squad.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 4:58 PM
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of defender Willy Boly from Wolves, taking the club’s summer transfers up to 19.

The Ivory Coast international (31) has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground to further bolster Steve Cooper’s squad following a return to the Premier League.

Boly made 147 appearances for Wolves, but his departure was somewhat acrimonious after he failed to turn up for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle, despite being named in the squad.

“I am very excited to have a new adventure with this big club and am very impatient to start my first game and training to meet the lads,” Boly said to Forest TV.

“I was not surprised about the signings (that Forest made since being promoted), because it doesn’t mean nothing – it was the spirit the team have shown (in the Premier League so far) which was more important for me.”

Cooper confirmed he hoped to be able to end a “unique transfer window” with a couple more signings ahead of the 11pm deadline.

“Things are going on and it can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, for any club, but we are certainly trying to do a few things,” he said.

“Some might come off, none of it might come off, so we will wait and see, but we are trying that is for sure.”

Forest host Bournemouth on Saturday looking to regroup following successive defeats – having lost 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday evening when Erling Haaland struck a second successive Premier League hat-trick.

Cooper, though, maintains any more new arrivals would be part of summer planning, rather than a reaction to recent results.

“If it is, it is only going to be a couple (of signings),” he told a press conference.

“A lot has been quite rightly said about the amount of signings we have made already. It has been a unique transfer window for sure, I understand and accept that.”

Forest have been linked with a deadline-day move for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque as well as Blackpool winger Josh Bowler and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier.

Whatever else transpires, Cooper feels he will have been given enough strength in depth to make Forest competitive as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

“Short term, we’ve got to win games and play well, become a team as quick as we can, but at least now, we know we can do it with players who are here for the long term,” he said.

