Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 25 October 2021
Advertisement

Hoops send their best wishes to former boss Wim Jansen

The Dutchman has been diagnosed with dementia.

By Press Association Monday 25 Oct 2021, 8:47 PM
8 minutes ago 352 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5583896
Wim Jansen with Henrik Larsson.
Image: Chris Bacon
Wim Jansen with Henrik Larsson.
Wim Jansen with Henrik Larsson.
Image: Chris Bacon

CELTIC HAVE SENT their best wishes to former manager Wim Jansen after it emerged he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jansen spent only one season at Celtic Park but left a lasting legacy after leading his team to the League Cup and league title, stopping Rangers winning a record 10th consecutive championship.

The former Holland international also signed Henrik Larsson in a bargain deal from Feyenoord.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic would like to send their best wishes to our former manager, Wim Jansen, after he revealed this week that he is living with dementia.

“Wim, who turns 75 this Thursday, talks about his diagnosis and now living with the illness in a new biography of his life, which is being published in the Netherlands.

“In the book, he discusses how he decided to seek medical advice after reading a book about his former Dutch international colleague, Piet Schrijvers, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, because he recognised the same symptoms.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Wim will be forever held in the highest regard by the Celtic Family for his success in winning the league title for the club back in the 1997/98 season, the year when the Hoops famously ‘stopped the 10’.”

The statement finished: “Our thoughts are with Wim and his family, and the best wishes of the whole Celtic Family are with a man who delivered one of the most important title triumphs in the club’s history. Wim, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie