Hoops send their best wishes to former boss Wim Jansen

CELTIC HAVE SENT their best wishes to former manager Wim Jansen after it emerged he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jansen spent only one season at Celtic Park but left a lasting legacy after leading his team to the League Cup and league title, stopping Rangers winning a record 10th consecutive championship.

The former Holland international also signed Henrik Larsson in a bargain deal from Feyenoord.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic would like to send their best wishes to our former manager, Wim Jansen, after he revealed this week that he is living with dementia.

“Wim, who turns 75 this Thursday, talks about his diagnosis and now living with the illness in a new biography of his life, which is being published in the Netherlands.

“In the book, he discusses how he decided to seek medical advice after reading a book about his former Dutch international colleague, Piet Schrijvers, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, because he recognised the same symptoms.

“Wim will be forever held in the highest regard by the Celtic Family for his success in winning the league title for the club back in the 1997/98 season, the year when the Hoops famously ‘stopped the 10’.”

The statement finished: “Our thoughts are with Wim and his family, and the best wishes of the whole Celtic Family are with a man who delivered one of the most important title triumphs in the club’s history. Wim, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”