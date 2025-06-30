Back-to-back semi-finalist Medvedev falls early at Wimbledon; top seed Sabalenka cruises through

FORMER US OPEN champion Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon on Monday, beaten by France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Medvedev had reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the past two years, but the Russian’s bid for another strong run at the All England Club came to an abrupt end at the hands of the world number 64.

Bonzi beat ninth-seeded Medvedev 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in three hours and seven minutes in sweltering conditions on Court Two.

It was the first time in seven Wimbledon appearances that Medvedev has failed to advance past the opening round.

Benjamin Bonzi of France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Medvedev, a six-time Grand Slam finalist, has endured a dismal year at the majors, losing in the Australian Open second round and French Open first round before his Wimbledon flop.

The 29-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, defeated top seeded Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

“This is my first top-10 win at a Slam. Obviously, it is always special at this tournament,” Bonzi said.

“I love this place, so it’s very special and Daniil is a great player. He has reached two semi-finals here.

“I knew it was a tough match, but sometimes it is better to play this kind of player in the first round. Anything can happen, so I’m very happy with the win.”

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the women’s second round on Monday, beating Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5.

The 27-year-old Belarusian is a three-time Grand Slam champion but has never been beyond the semi-finals at the All England Club.

She is looking to ease the pain of losing in the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sabalenka broke Branstine twice in a one-sided first set as the Canadian struggled with her serve.

Branstine was a tougher proposition in the second set, winning the first game to love on her own serve, but missed a chance to break in the next game.

The 24-year-old was playing her first Grand Slam main-draw match but enjoyed significant wins over French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson and Bianca Andreescu in qualifying.

The match were locked at 5-5 in the second set before Sabalenka broke in the 11th game and served out the victory to set up a meeting with New Zealand’s Lulu Sun or Czech player Marie Bouzkova.

Earlier, Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur broke down in tears before retiring from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday.

Tunisia’s Jabeur was trailing 7-6 (7/5), 2-0 when she brought a premature end to her clash with the Bulgarian world number 111 at the All England Club.

The 30-year-old, beaten in the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finals, looked uncomfortable throughout the match in sweltering temperatures in London.

The world number 59 wiped away tears after losing a long fifth game in the first set and took a lengthy medical timeout, with staff attending to her before taking her off court.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia get medical assistance during her match against Varvara Gracheva of France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jabeur, who repeatedly used ice towels in a bid to cope with the heat, eventually returned to Court 14 after a 14-minute delay, but was unable to finish the match.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I have been practising pretty well the last few days,” said Jabeur, who did not specify the reason for her withdrawal.

“These things happen. I’m pretty sad. It doesn’t really help me with my confidence.”

The former world number two’s Wimbledon exit was the latest blow in a disappointing spell.

Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, has slipped down the rankings over the past year after injury problems.

Earlier this year she had breathing difficulties in the Australian Open second round after suffering an asthma problem.

“I keep pushing myself even though it was a very tough season for me, so I hope I can feel better and see what is going to happen,” she said.

“Try to disconnect a little bit from tennis and try to enjoy life outside tennis.

“Try to recover and spend time with the family. Hopefully that can recharge me. Definitely rest is the word for it.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s Oliver Tarvet shrugged off any bitter feelings about rules preventing him from collecting all of his Wimbledon prize money to beat fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi in the first round on Monday.

The San Diego University student rose to the occasion in his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, dispatching his Swiss opponent 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The 21-year-old will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the second round.

Britain's Oliver Tarvet celebrates his win over fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tarvet’s victory came after he battled through three rounds of qualifying to make it to the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

But Tarvet, currently 733 in the ATP rankings, will not profit significantly from his hard work.

Under National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules in the United States, players are required to stay amateur and are restricted in how much prize money they can claim from professional tournaments.

Tarvet is planning to go back to university for his final year, meaning his Wimbledon prize money, which is now guaranteed to be at least £99,000 ($135,000), will largely go unclaimed.

Tarvet can collect $10,000 as well as the expenses he has incurred during the tournament.

The British player has called for a change in the rules, joking that he would fly his coach to London with a first-class ticket to try to ensure he would not have to forfeit too much.

“In my opinion, I’ve worked hard to get this money. I don’t feel like it’s undeserved the money that I’ve got,” he said before the tournament.

“I think it would be good to see a change in the rules of the NCAA, but at the same time, I don’t want to get involved. It’s not really my place.”

After securing the biggest win of his career, Tarvet hugged his family at courtside and insisted money was only part of his motivation at Wimbledon.

“I’ve got to find more and more on expenses by the day,” he said. “We’ll see. I’m not here for the money, I’m here for the crowd and the experience and just to stamp my mark. I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far,” he told the BBC.

“There’s a lot of emotions, just really overjoyed. All the hard work I put in the last few years has clearly paid off.

“It’s my first tour-level event, to come out here, come through qualifying, win a first-round match, have a chance to play maybe Carlos on Wednesday, it’s just a dream come true.”

