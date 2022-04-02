Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Advertisement

Win My Wings storms to Scottish National glory on famous day for Christian Williams

Stablemate Kitty’s Light is second in Ayr showpiece.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 4:10 PM
44 minutes ago 485 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5728473
Jockey Robert James celebrates winning the Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase with connections on Win My Wings.
Image: PA
Jockey Robert James celebrates winning the Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase with connections on Win My Wings.
Jockey Robert James celebrates winning the Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase with connections on Win My Wings.
Image: PA

CHRISTIAN WILLIAMS DOMINATED the Coral Scottish Grand National as Win My Wings led home stablemate Kitty’s Light in the Ayr showpiece.

Former jockey Williams had saddled the first two home in the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February and on the same afternoon Win My Wings won the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

He probably never thought he would equal that achievement – but in saddling the first two home in Scotland’s biggest race, the Welsh trainer once again proved there are not many better when it comes to training staying chasers.

Win My Wings – the 13-2 joint-favourite with Kitty’s Light – was ridden with extreme confidence by Irish amateur Rob James, whose 7lb claim offset almost all the 8lb rise she incurred for winning at Newcastle.

James had only ever ridden one other winner in the UK, Milan Native in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, but is one of the most prolific winning point-to-point jockeys in Ireland.

Having settled his mare in mid-division behind a generous early pace, he kept out of trouble on the outside before joining Ask A Honey Bee a long way from home.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Stamina is the winner’s forte and as the likes of Major Dundee and Ashtown Lad began to tire, Win My Wings just pulled further and further clear.

James allowed her to coast home after the last, as Kitty’s Light stayed on dourly to claim second, seven lengths adrift. Major Dundee was third with Fidux fourth.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie