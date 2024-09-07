Wirtz and Musiala dazzle to kick-start new Germany era

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
FLORIAN WIRTZ AND Jamal Musiala turned on the style, laying on goals for each other, as a new-look Germany beat Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf.
The young forwards showed the future is bright for the football-mad nation after the retirements of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan.
After 27 minutes, Wirtz found Musiala who squared for Niclas Fuellkrug to open the scoring.
Wirtz’s long pass allowed Musiala to double Germany’s lead in the second-half, with the Bayern Munich forward returning the favour with an assist shortly after.
Aleks Pavlovic scored with 13 minutes remaining — his first goal in Germany colours — before Kai Havertz won and converted a penalty with nine minutes remaining.
With Wirtz and Musiala both 21 and Havertz 25, the convincing win suggests Germany has the talent to overcome this summer’s departures, two years out from the 2026 World Cup.
In addition to Joshua Kimmich being named captain, former Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was asked to fill Kroos’ boots, while goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen wore the Germany number one for the first time.
Unable to find a way to play the two forwards alongside each other at the Euros, Nagelsmann started both Fuellkrug and Havertz.
Yet to score since moving to West Ham in the summer, Fuellkrug gave Germany the lead after 27 minutes.
Wirtz found Musiala with a sublime chip, allowing the Bayern forward to square for Fuellkrug to score his 14th goal in 22 international matches.
Havertz missed two clear chances to close the opening half and Hungary were strong early in the second, until Wirtz unleashed Musiala on the counter to score after 58 minutes.
Musiala returned the favour just eight minutes later, cutting the ball for Wirtz who hit a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.
The goals opened the floodgates for the home side, with Aleks Pavlovic — who missed Euro 2024 with illness — scoring just before Havertz sealed the result from the spot.
Germany travel to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
The Netherlands, sparkling in attack but leaky in defence, dominated Bosnia-Herzegovina 5-2 in Eindhoven in the top tier of the Nations League in Eindhoven on Saturday.
They were inspired by Xavi Simons.
In the absence of Memphis Depay, without a club since leaving Atletico Madrid and reported by the Dutch media to be close to signing for Corinthians in Brazil, Joshua Zirkzee started up front for the first time.
The Manchester United striker scored the first goal with a subtle header in the 13th minute following a move initiated by Simons.
The Bosnians managed to equalise with their first chance through Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic who beat Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt on 27 minutes.
The Dutch control of the ball, however, remained total. Jerdy Schouten shot against the bar after 42 minutes and in first half added time, Tijjani Reijnders finished off a fine team move.
Cody Gakpo, an Eindhoven native, delighted fans by making it 3-1 when he latched onto a Reijnders cross just before the hour.
The Bosnians did not give up. Edin Dzeko brought them back to 3-2 pouncing on careless play by De Ligt.
Ronald Koeman’s side restored their two-goal lead two minutes from time through Wout Weghorst, before Simons rounded off an excellent performance with the final goal.
In Ireland’s Group F, Tuesday night’s visitors to Dublin, Greece, beat Finland 3-0. Striker Fotis Ioannidis was on target twice with a Benjamin Kallman own goal ensuring Finland sit bottom of the group on goal difference behind Ireland.
