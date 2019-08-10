This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway hold leaders Peamount as Shels beat Limerick in 6-goal thriller

Meanwhile, DLR Waves left it late to rescue a point against visiting Kilkenny.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 10:37 PM
Galway WFC 1-1 Peamount United

GALWAY HELD LEAGUE leaders Peamount to a 1-1 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park with Sinead Donovan’s leveller securing a point for the hosts.

Former Republic of Ireland international Áine O’Gorman gave Peas the lead from the spot on 24 minutes after she herself was taken down in the area.

Aislinn Meaney hit the crossbar for the Tribeswomen with minutes remaining, the game having opened up significantly in the last 20 minutes, but it remained 1-1 at the death.

DLR Waves 1-1 Kilkenny WFC

Supersub Jetta Beril netted a half-volley with just two minutes of normal time remaining to rescue a point for Waves against Kilkenny.

It was Beril’s first goal for the Dun Laoghaire side since signing last month. Goalkeeper Sophie Lenehan and 17-year-old Nicole Keogh also made their debuts for the hosts.

A collision between Lenehan and Róisín McGovern resulted in an easy tap-in for Kilkenny’s Emma Campbell to open the scoring on 33 minutes, but the visitors’ hearts were broken by Beril late on.

Shelbourne 4-2 Limerick

Shels saw a three-goal lead pegged back to the slenderest of margins but eventually saw off a spirited Limerick at Tolka Park.

A brace from Alannah McEvoy put Shels in the driving seat after Noelle Murray’s early opener, but two goals of her own from youngster Cara Griffin for the Shannonsiders put Limerick on the brink of a remarkable comeback.

Griffin’s first was a wonderful solo effort in which she waltzed past two defenders and slotted past Kate Mooney in the Shels net. Griffin has netted five goals in her last three games between Senior and U17s WNL appearances.

Isibeal Atkinson, however, made sure of the result for the hosts, for whom Jenny McDade came on to make her debut in the second half.

