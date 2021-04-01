There are some outrageous efforts in the running for WNL Goal of the Week

G͟O͟A͟L͟ ͟O͟F͟ ͟T͟H͟E͟ ͟W͟E͟E͟K͟ | Series 1



Pick your favourite from 👇

⚽️ Rachel Kearns v Cork City

⚽️ Becky Cassin v Galway WFC

⚽️ Pearl Slattery v Athlone Town

⚽️ Eleanor Ryan-Doyle v Wexford Youths#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/5QtRAiWm9p — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) April 1, 2021

JUST ONE ROUND of games into the 2021 Women’s National League [WNL] season, and there’s already a handful of Goal of the Season contenders.

In all, 17 goals were scored across four games in a scintillating opening weekend of action in which reigning champions Peamount United, Shelbourne and Bohemians picked up wins, and Galway WFC and Cork City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Two of the goals scored at Eamon Deacy Park were on another level, with Galway’s hat-trick hero Rachel Kearns and Cork City’s last-gasp equaliser courtesy of Becky Cassin earning plenty of plaudits online.

Both are in the running for the WNL’s Goal of the Week for Series 1; Kearns’ simply stunning third goal well and truly announcing her return to the league in style — the Mayo ladies football star winning the ball, controlling it under pressure and burying it after a volley-on-the-spin — and Cassin’s long-range screamer, sweetly-struck on the bounce.

They’re joined by two more incredible efforts; Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery’s top-corner beauty from the edge of the box against Athlone Town, and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s late, great curling winner for Peamount against Wexford Youths.

There’ll all outstanding and worthy of Goal of the Week awards in their own right, but we’re asking which was your pick of the four? You can take the poll below, or let us know in the comments section.

