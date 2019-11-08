Ireland striker Jarrett one of six nominees for coveted Player of the Year award

IRELAND STRIKER RIANNA Jarrett is one of six nominees for the Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year award.

Megan Smyth-Lynch, Rianna Jarrett and Eleanor Ryan Doyle are among the six nominees. Source: Inpho.

Joining the 2018 winner on the list is her Wexford Youths team-mate and star defender, Lauren Dwyer, Peamount league-winning trio Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Áine O’Gorman and Shelbourne midfielder Jamie Finn.

South Dublin side Peamount were crowned league champions after an incredible season where they claimed 18 wins from 21 matches, suffering just one defeat, as they sealed the silverware for the first time since the inaugural 2011/12 season taking 56 points from the 63 on offer.

Rising duo Ryan Doyle and Smyth-Lynch were instrumental throughout, chipping in with goals week in, week out, while recently-retired international O’Gorman played the role of captain fantastic.

Finn, Whelan, Jarrett and Ziu. Source: FAIreland/SPORTSFILE.

While 2018 domestic treble champions Wexford finished third in the league, they lifted the FAI Cup title at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday. Dwyer and Jarrett were both hugely influential on the day — just like they have been all year — as Tom Elmes’ side went back-to-back.

It’s been a memorable few weeks for 25-year-old Jarrett, who recently bagged her first international goal in a masterclass in attack for Vera Pauw’s Ireland against Ukraine. While that Player of the Match performance grabbed headlines far and wide, Jarrett has been doing it each and every week in the league, scoring 27 goals in her club colours this season.

Shelbourne star Finn, who has also been nominated for the accolade, joins her in the Girls In Green squad to face Greece in Tuesday’s Euro 2021 qualifier.

The nominations for the Young Player of the Season have been confirmed 🏆



👉 Jessica Ziu - @shelsfc

👉 Sadhbh Doyle @GalwayWFC

👉 Emily Whelan - @shelsfc



Congratulations to all nominees and the winner will be announced at the #WNL awards next week! 👌 pic.twitter.com/3MvJabBvdc — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, a Shels duo and a Galway ace defender will battle it out for the title of Young Player of the Season, with Jessica Ziu and Emily Whelan, and Sadhbh Doyle all nominated after brilliant individual campaigns.

Ziu and Whelan are both in the Ireland camp at the minute, along with Jarrett and Finn.

The So Hotels Women’s National League awards take place on Saturday, 16 November at the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick.

Both accolades will be handed out that night, as well as the Golden Boot award and the Team of the Season.

So Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Season nominees

Eleanor Ryan Doyle – Peamount United

Megan Smyth-Lynch- Peamount United

Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths

Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths

Aine O’Gorman – Peamount United

Jamie Finn – Shelbourne

So Hotels Women’s National League Young Player of the Season nominees

Sadhbh Doyle – Galway Women’s

Emily Whelan – Shelbourne

Jessica Ziu – Shelbourne

