Friday 8 November, 2019
Ireland striker Jarrett one of six nominees for coveted Player of the Year award

A Peamount league-winning trio, Wexford Youths defender and Shelbourne midfielder complete the list.

By Emma Duffy Friday 8 Nov 2019, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 496 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4884382

IRELAND STRIKER RIANNA Jarrett is one of six nominees for the Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year award.

poty (3) Megan Smyth-Lynch, Rianna Jarrett and Eleanor Ryan Doyle are among the six nominees. Source: Inpho.

Joining the 2018 winner on the list is her Wexford Youths team-mate and star defender, Lauren Dwyer, Peamount league-winning trio Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Áine O’Gorman and Shelbourne midfielder Jamie Finn. 

South Dublin side Peamount were crowned league champions after an incredible season where they claimed 18 wins from 21 matches, suffering just one defeat, as they sealed the silverware for the first time since the inaugural 2011/12 season taking 56 points from the 63 on offer.

Rising duo Ryan Doyle and Smyth-Lynch were instrumental throughout, chipping in with goals week in, week out, while recently-retired international O’Gorman played the role of captain fantastic. 

fai Finn, Whelan, Jarrett and Ziu. Source: FAIreland/SPORTSFILE.

While 2018 domestic treble champions Wexford finished third in the league, they lifted the FAI Cup title at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday. Dwyer and Jarrett were both hugely influential on the day — just like they have been all year — as Tom Elmes’ side went back-to-back.

It’s been a memorable few weeks for 25-year-old Jarrett, who recently bagged her first international goal in a masterclass in attack for Vera Pauw’s Ireland against Ukraine. While that Player of the Match performance grabbed headlines far and wide, Jarrett has been doing it each and every week in the league, scoring 27 goals in her club colours this season.

Shelbourne star Finn, who has also been nominated for the accolade, joins her in the Girls In Green squad to face Greece in Tuesday’s Euro 2021 qualifier.

Meanwhile, a Shels duo and a Galway ace defender will battle it out for the title of Young Player of the Season, with Jessica Ziu and Emily Whelan, and Sadhbh Doyle all nominated after brilliant individual campaigns. 

Ziu and Whelan are both in the Ireland camp at the minute, along with Jarrett and Finn.

The So Hotels Women’s National League awards take place on Saturday, 16 November at the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick.

Both accolades will be handed out that night, as well as the Golden Boot award and the Team of the Season.

So Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Season nominees

  • Eleanor Ryan Doyle – Peamount United
  • Megan Smyth-Lynch- Peamount United
  • Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths
  • Lauren Dwyer – Wexford Youths
  • Aine O’Gorman – Peamount United
  • Jamie Finn – Shelbourne

So Hotels Women’s National League Young Player of the Season nominees

  • Sadhbh Doyle – Galway Women’s
  • Emily Whelan – Shelbourne
  • Jessica Ziu – Shelbourne

