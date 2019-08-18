This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seven heaven for league leaders Peamount as Kilkenny hold Cork for precious second point

Megan Smyth-Lynch was on fire for Peamount with a hat-trick.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 761 Views No Comments
Megan Smyth-Lynch led the way for Peas.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Megan Smyth-Lynch led the way for Peas.
Megan Smyth-Lynch led the way for Peas.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEAGUE LEADERS PEAMOUNT United were in seventh heaven today as they left Limerick with another three points and a 7-0 win under their belt.

Megan Smyth-Lynch, one of Ireland’s heroes at the recent World University Games, was on fire for the Dubliners with a well-earned hat-trick, while Louise Masterson impressed from the bench with a 12-minute brace.

In a terrific performance, the title hopefuls extended their lead atop the table — and kept the pressure on the chasing pack which includes reigning champions Wexford Youths — at Markets Fields.

The dream start saw Smyth-Lynch rattle the net with a brilliant free-kick in the first minute, but they waited 27 more for their next. 

It was Smyth-Lynch again, this time a one-touch finish off the back of a brilliant Áine O’Gorman cross. Their roles soon reversed; the former Ireland international going from provider to scorer as she turned in a Smyth-Lynch cross to make it 3-0 by half time.

As the club themselves tweeted it was ‘the Megan show’ as she fired home her third from the edge of the box with 53 minutes on the clock.

Limerick, to their credit battled gamely and never gave up, but things went from bad to worse just after the hour-mark with two more goals in quick succession. The first of those was officially an own goal, helped over the line by Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

And the second was substitute Masterrson’s first of the day. Played in by Smyth-Lynch, she cooly finished a one-on-one chance — and soon had another, with her 74th-minute strike making it 7-0.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny United recorded a fantastic result in 1-1 draw with Cork City at United Park.

Currently bottom of the WNL, they earned their second point of the season in a game of two penalties. Of 16 games, they’ve lost 14, but this young and developing club are making great strides as they now aim to end a two-year wait for a league win.

They came close today, but will be more than delighted with the draw.

City opened the scoring on 18 minutes when 17-year-old Ireland senior international Éabha O’Mahony slotted home a penalty, and there was another at the other end less than 10 minutes later. 

Nicole Plunkett stepped up and finished accordingly to make it 1-1 with 27 minutes on the clock, and the game finished that way.

It wasn’t without an unbelievable save from Kilkenny’s heroic goalkeeper Amy Cahill in the last minute, however, but all was well that ended well for the Noresiders.

Today’s results

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

