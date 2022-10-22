Membership : Access or Sign Up
To the wire - The four-way title race in the Women's National League

The penultimate round of fixtures are down for decision today.

1 hour ago 620 Views 0 Comments
Four key players: Kylie Murphy (Wexford), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount), Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne) and Emily Corbet (Athlone).
Image: Inpho Sports.

THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL League title race is going right down to the wire.

With two games to go, four teams remain in the running.

Table-toppers Wexford Youths are best-placed for a first title since 2018, but holders Shelbourne, recent champions Peamount United and high-flying Athlone Town are all in contention.

There’s a serious buzz around Irish women’s football at the moment after Vera Pauw’s side historically secured World Cup qualification, and that should filter through to the domestic league, particularly given the thrilling finale which lies ahead.

Of the most recent squad from the monumental play-off win over Scotland, four players will feature prominently –  Peamount legend Áine O’Gorman, Shelbourne duo Keeva Keenan and Abbie Larkin, and DLR Waves goalkeeper Eve Badana — while so many who star overseas now started out in the WNL.

So firstly, a look at the summit. It’s fair to say tight at the top.

Wexford Youths — 55 points
Shelbourne — 54 points
Peamount United — 52 points
Athlone Town — 52 points

Next, the fixtures involving the four title-chasers over the next two weekends…

  • Wexford v Peamount (A) and Shelbourne (H)
  • Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers (H) and Wexford (A)
  • Peamount v Wexford (H) and Galway (A)
  • Athlone v Galway (H) and Bohemians (A)

The TG4 cameras will be in PRL Park, Greenogue, this evening as Peamount welcome Wexford for a crunch showdown [5.20pm]. Earlier in the day, Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers [2pm], while DLR Waves and Treaty United [4pm] and Cork City and Bohemians [5pm] go head-to-head. Later, Athlone Town welcome Galway [7pm] and all of those games will be live on LOI TV.

So, what do each of the teams need to be crowned champions?

(Note: It’s head-to-head results that decide matters if teams are level on points)

Wexford: four points from their remaining two games

Shelbourne: two wins from their remaining two games 

Peamount: two wins from their remaining two games AND for Wexford to beat Shelbourne (Peamount would win on head-to-head against Wexford and Athlone)

Athlone: two wins from their remaining two games AND for Wexford to draw with Peamount and Shelbourne AND for Shelbourne to draw/lose against Sligo Rovers OR Athlone win the resulting league play-off.

(H/T: Ronan McCarthy, Wexford Youths media officer)

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

As McCarthy also points out, there’s actually a slim chance Wexford Youths could seal the title this weekend: if Stephen Quinn’s side beat Peamount AND Shelbourne lose to Sligo, it’s ultimately theirs. Athlone could match Wexford on 58 points, but would lose on head-to-head.

It’s almost inevitable it will go to the final day, though, just like the chaos of last year, so here’s the story for next Saturday if it comes to it: all games are due to kick off simultaneously at 5.20pm, they’ll be live on LOI TV, with one (TBC) set for the TG4 treatment. Wexford host Shelbourne; Peamount travel to Galway — both reversals of the 2021 final day madness — Athlone Town are on the road to Bohemians; and Treaty United and Cork City, and Sligo Rovers and DLR Waves, round out the fixtures.

And not to look too far down the line, but the FAI Cup final will see Shels and Athlone lock horns at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, 6 November.

An incredibly exciting three weeks lie ahead, after a season with no shortage of twists and turns already.

“It’s great to see that there is now a four-way title race at the top,” as O’Gorman, Irish centurion and Peamount stalwart, told The42 in recent weeks.

“It’s competitive which is great for outsiders looking in. We’re lucky that we’re back in the running, I suppose. It’s really exciting. I know it’s a cliché but it’s one game at a time.

“It is anyone’s. Anyone could take points from anyone at this stage.”

