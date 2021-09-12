Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 September 2021
Wexford Youths keep the heat on at the top, as Berrill brilliance sends DLR past Galway

There were two games down for decision in the WNL this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 5:23 PM
Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy was on the scoresheet today.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS KEPT the heat on at the top of the Women’s National League [WNL] table this afternoon with a convincing 4-0 win at Treaty United.

Back-to-back champions Peamount United wrestled back control of the title race – and took a giant step towards another crown – last night with a stunning 5-0 win over nearest challengers Shelbourne.

The statement victory saw Peas reclaim top spot, with 47 points from 18 games. Shels are second with 46 points from 19, while Wexford are third with 43 points from 18 as we head down the home straight (there are six rounds of fixtures to go).

Youths – champions in 2017 and 2018 – however, kept piling on the pressure with a 4-0 away win over Treaty United this afternoon.

Goals from Sinéad Taylor, Kylie Murphy, Ciara Rossiter and Aoibheann Clancy ensured the Slaneysiders left Jackman Park with all three points.

In today’s other WNL fixture, two excellent first-half finishes saw DLR Waves past Galway WFC at the UCD Bowl.

DLR avenged for their FAI Cup exit, which came at the hands of the Westerners last weekend, as they look to cement a top-four finish (they’re currently fourth with 32 points from 17 games, while Galway are 13 points back in fifth).

Jetta Berrill’s excellent opener sent Graham Kelly’s side on their way, before Berrill went from scorer to provider as Rachel Doyle made it 2-0.

In the weekend’s other WNL clash, Bohemians were 2-0 winners over Cork City yesterday. Athlone Town had a bye for this round, the last before the international break.

Women’s National League Series 21 results

  • Peamount United 5-0 Shelbourne
  • Bohemians 2-0 Cork City
  • Treaty United 0-4 Wexford Youths
  • DLR Waves 2-0 Galway WFC

