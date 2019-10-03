This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boly's last-gasp strike earns Wolves valuable win in Turkey

Wolves beat Besiktas in Thursday’s Europa League clash at Vodafone Park through Willy Boly’s 93rd-minute winner.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:09 PM
Adama Traore is tackled by Caner Erkin
WILLY BOLY STRUCK in the 93rd minute as Wolves claimed a superb 1-0 Europa League victory away at Besiktas on Thursday.

A largely poor game looked to be heading for a stalemate as both sides, beaten in their opening Group K fixtures last month, struggled to create genuine chances at Vodaphone Park.

Besiktas hit the post in the first half and Wolves’ Romain Saiss had a goal ruled out with a minute of the second period remaining, but there was time for further late drama.

Boly coolly slotted past Loris Karius deep into stoppage time to secure Wolves’ first victory of the group stage, moving Nuno Espirito Santo’s men onto three points, although they stay third behind Slovan Bratislava and Braga.

