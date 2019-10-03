Boly's last-gasp strike earns Wolves valuable win in Turkey

WILLY BOLY STRUCK in the 93rd minute as Wolves claimed a superb 1-0 Europa League victory away at Besiktas on Thursday.

A largely poor game looked to be heading for a stalemate as both sides, beaten in their opening Group K fixtures last month, struggled to create genuine chances at Vodaphone Park.

Besiktas hit the post in the first half and Wolves’ Romain Saiss had a goal ruled out with a minute of the second period remaining, but there was time for further late drama.

Boly coolly slotted past Loris Karius deep into stoppage time to secure Wolves’ first victory of the group stage, moving Nuno Espirito Santo’s men onto three points, although they stay third behind Slovan Bratislava and Braga.

