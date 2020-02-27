This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
A goal for Matt Doherty and one of the worst misses of all time as Wolves progress despite Euro defeat

Pedro Neto had a moment to forget though Nuno Espirito Santo won’t mind too much as his side made it through on aggregate against Espanyol.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 8:38 PM
Matt Doherty was on the mark as Wolves secured a place in the next round of the Europa League despite a 3-2 second-leg loss to Espanyol.
JONATHAN CALLERI’S HAT-TRICK in a 3-2 victory over Wolves was in vain as Espanyol suffered a 6-3 aggregate defeat in the Europa League last-32 tie.

A Diogo Jota treble helped to give Wolves a 4-0 first-leg advantage they never looked likely to give up at RCDE Stadium on Thursday.

Calleri struck either side of Adama Traore’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions – a career high for the former Barcelona player – with Wolves levelling through Matt Doherty’s strike.

Pedro Neto somehow missed an open goal for Wolves and Espanyol claimed victory on the night when Calleri nodded in Pipa’s centre in stoppage time.

Espanyol gave themselves brief hope of mounting an unlikely fightback when Calleri turned in a low left-wing cross from Adria Pedrosa in the 16th minute.

Their lead lasted just six minutes, though, as Daniel Podence, making his first start for Wolves after arriving from Olympiacos in January, picked out Traore in the box and he finished at the second attempt.

Calleri made it 5-2 on aggregate in the 57th minute by converting a penalty conceded by Max Kilman for a foul on David Lopez, then Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White had an appeal for a spot-kick rejected at the other end.

Lopez tested Rui Patricio from distance as LaLiga’s bottom side tried to set up an exciting finish but the lively Podence capitalised on slack defending to set up Doherty for a tap-in with 11 minutes left.

Wolves should have gone on to win the game, substitute Neto running through on goal and rounding Andres Prieto but incredibly shooting wide of an open goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Espanyol punished that bizarre miss when Calleri claimed the match ball via an injury-time header, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side set to learn their last-16 opponents in Friday’s draw.

