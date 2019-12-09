This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Wolves fans arrested for homophobic abuse

The Premier League club has strongly condemned the behaviour of the supporters during Sunday’s draw away to Brighton.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Dec 2019, 12:16 PM
10 minutes ago 160 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4923912
Brighton's LGBT flags at the AMEX Stadium.
Brighton's LGBT flags at the AMEX Stadium.
Brighton's LGBT flags at the AMEX Stadium.

WOLVES HAVE CONFIRMED two arrests were made for homophobic abuse during Sunday’s Premier League match at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club have strongly condemned the behaviour of the individuals involved and are offering their full support to Sussex Police in a criminal investigation.

Wolves drew 2-2 at AMEX Stadium on Sunday, as the Premier League this weekend celebrated equality and diversity within the game with its Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to celebrate LGBT people within sport.

“Our ethos at Wolves is about being ‘One Pack’ — an attitude our supporters are very passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries on the pitch,” a statement on Wolves’ official website read.

The arrests follow on from Everton confirming they were investigating alleged homophobic chants that were reported during a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

