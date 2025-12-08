Man United back on track after Fernandes inspires Wolves rout

Wolves 1

Man United 4

MANCHESTER UNITED climbed back into the race to qualify for the Champions League as Bruno Fernandes inspired a 4-1 rout of woeful Wolves on Monday.

Ruben Amorim’s side recovered from their disappointing draw with lowly West Ham last week, thanks to Fernandes’ double and goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount at Molineux.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had cancelled out Fernandes’ opener with Wolves’ first goal in six games in all competitions and their first in the top-flight since 26 October.

But Mbeumo, Mount and Fernandes netted after the interval to clinch only United’s second win in their last six matches.

United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home loss to 10-man Everton on 24 November, and 10 days later, boos greeted the final whistle following a 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

With Amorim growing increasingly tetchy in recent weeks, sixth-placed United needed to avoid an embarrassing result against bottom-of-the-table Wolves as they moved within one point of the top four.

Wolves’ eighth successive league defeat equalled their worst top-flight run since 1981-82 and left boss Rob Edwards still waiting for his first victory since arriving from Middlesbrough to replace the sacked Vitor Pereira in November.

Wolves have just two points after 15 games, and if they fail to win either of their next two against Arsenal and Brentfor,d they will equal Sheffield United’s longest winless start in the Premier League of 17 matches.

Derby’s Premier League record low of just 11 points in a single season is also under threat from dismal Wolves.

- Perfect response -

Diogo Dalot should have put United ahead in the opening moments when he raced clean through on goal, but Wolves ‘keeper Sam Johnstone palmed away the defender’s tame shot.

Hundreds of angry Wolves fans boycotted the opening 15 minutes to protest against owners Fosun and executive chairman Jeff Shi.

When they returned to their seats, the Wolves supporters saw their former forward Matheus Cunha have a shot blocked before United took the lead in the 25th minute.

It was a shambolic goal in keeping with Wolves’ wretched campaign.

Cunha intercepted Andre’s wayward back-pass, and when he flicked the ball to Fernandes, the Portugal midfielder initially slipped over before recovering to poke a weak shot that somehow evaded Johnstone as it crept over the line.

Wolves fans hold up a banner aimed towards the executive chairman. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As boos rained down from furious Wolves supporters, United went for the kill, and Cunha’s strike was cleared off the line by Toti.

United’s focus briefly wavered, and Wolves snatched their long-awaited goal in first-half stoppage time.

Amorim’s men couldn’t clear a succession of crosses, and David Moller Wolfe’s pass was turned in at full-stretch by Bellegarde from 12 yards.

But United provided the perfect response in the 51st minute.

A flowing move cut through Wolves’ defence as Mount’s pass found Dalot, and his unselfish cutback allowed Mbeumo to slot into the empty net.

In the 62nd minute, Mount timed his run perfectly to meet Fernandes’ cross with an emphatic volley from six yards.

Fernandes’ fourth goal this season put the seal on a one-sided contest as he stroked home an 82nd-minute penalty after Yerson Mosquera handled.

– © AFP 2025