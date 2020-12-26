BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

Wolves players banned from supermarkets

The move comes amid fears they could catch coronavirus with infections rising across England.

By AFP Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,012 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311036
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (file pic).
Image: PA
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (file pic).
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (file pic).
Image: PA

PREMIER LEAGUE club Wolves have banned their players from shopping amid fears they could catch coronavirus with infections rising across England.

Testing on players and staff in England’s top-flight is to double to twice a week in areas of the country under tier four restrictions.

The latest round of testing in the Premier League revealed seven positive cases from 1,569 tests on Monday.

However, since then Manchester City have confirmed another four positive tests for Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members. 

“We have staff to go shopping and to the supermarkets for them,” Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of his side’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

“We have to avoid any kind of risk because we have a small squad and we have problems with some players out.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We cannot afford to lose any player, we tell them on a daily basis ‘don’t relax and try to be more careful’.”

Wolves also told players to avoid supermarkets during the first three-month lockdown between March and May this year.

“Our kitchen staff puts together a big box of the basic things that we need,” added Nuno.

“During the high moment of the pandemic everybody had it. When the situation improved we said to players ‘you are free to go and do your own shopping’.

“But now as the levels are increasing so high, and we have this new mutation that everyone is so worried about, we start putting this together again. It’s about protecting ourselves.”

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie