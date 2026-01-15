Women's British and Irish Lions agree partnership deal with Nike for 2027 tour

THE WOMEN’S BRITISH and Irish Lions have agreed a partnership deal with Nike ahead of their first-ever tour in 2027.

Nike will be the official kit supplier for the team as well as a principal partner for the Lions’ tour of New Zealand.

The brand will provide all performance, training, and leisure apparel for the Lions Women’s squad. Lifestyle and training collections for supporters will be made available to fans later this year.

The inaugural match jersey will be released in 2027 and will feature the Royal London logo as the front of shirt partner for the Lions.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to confirm this milestone partnership with Nike as we prepare for the inaugural Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series to New Zealand in 2027,” said British and Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley.

“Anticipation is building for this historic Tour which is now just over 18 months away. The creation of the first ever Lions Women’s jersey represents a hugely significant moment in our history. The famous red jersey is embedded in our DNA, and working with Nike, one of the world’s leading sports brands, to develop the jersey and kit that will be worn in New Zealand will be incredibly special.”