Holders Arsenal run riot in Women's Champions League play-offs

Uefa Women’s Champions League – results

OH Leuven 0-4 Arsenal

Paris FC 2-3 Real Madrid

HOLDERS ARSENAL CRUISED to a 4-0 win away to Belgian side OH Leuven in the first leg of their Uefa Women’s Champions League knockout round play-off tie.

Frida Maanum scored twice with Olivia Smith and Alessia Russo also on target as Arsenal seized full control going into next week’s return leg at home.

Arsenal beat Leuven 3-0 on the final matchday in the league phase in December but had to go through the play-offs after just missing out on automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

The Gunners look set to face English champions Chelsea in the last eight but will be without Smith for the second leg against Leuven after she picked up a yellow card for time wasting.

Smith came off for Kim Little late on as the Scotland midfielder made her 400th appearance for Arsenal, who look to be finding their best form after an inconsistent campaign.

“Sometimes, you don’t always get it right all throughout a season but we have learned from those moments,” Little told Disney+.

“We have built on and off the pitch to try and drive changes and ultimately what we are doing on a daily basis with the attitude and application of every staff member is showing and it’s enjoyable.”

Ireland captain Katie McCabe played the full game for the defending champions.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-2 at Paris FC and keep them on course to return to the quarter-finals.

Kaja Korosec volleyed in from a corner to put the French side ahead but goals from Caroline Weir and Athenea del Castillo swung the game in Madrid’s favour before half-time.

Linda Caicedo ran onto a long kick upfield from Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez to net a third for the visitors, but Paris FC pulled one back through Maeline Mendy’s deflected strike to stay in the tie.

