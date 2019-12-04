This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The game is growing' - New format introduced for Women's Champions League

Uefa have announced changes that will see it resemble the men’s competition.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 5:07 PM
Ireland defender Louise Quinn lining out for Arsenal in this season's Champions League.
Image: Daniela Porcelli
THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS League will be reorganised as early as 2021-2022 with a format that more closely resembles the successful men’s competition, Uefa announced today.

Launched in 2001 as the Uefa Women’s Cup, the Women’s Champions League currently uses a group format only in its qualifying rounds with 10 pools of four in the preliminary stage.

It switches to a two-leg knockout format, from the round of 32 but the difference in strength between the clubs often creates unbalanced contests.

In this year’s competition, six of the eight round of 16 ties finished with one team winning by an aggregate margin of at least six goals.

The European Confederation’s executive committee on Wednesday afternoon approved the principle of a 16-team group stage with four pools of four teams.

The new format will create attractive matchups between the stronger teams earlier in the competition.

It is a system similar to that used in men’s competition since the European Cup became the Champions League in a lucrative reform in 1992.

“We expect the Women’s Champions League to take off more than it has today,” Giorgio Marchetti, the Uefa Deputy General Secretary, told a press conference.

“The game is growing. There is more interest from the market, the media. The time is probably right to go, to try and do for women what many years ago was done for men. We expect a better competition.”

