Poll: Who will win the 2025 Women's Premier Division?

HAPPY NEW SEASON!

The 2025 Women’s Premier Division gets underway this afternoon, with Athlone Town out to defend their title.

Athlone are among seven teams to have undergone managerial change through the off-season — Colin Fortune succeeded Ciarán Kilduff at the helm — while Waterford are the newcomers to the league.

Advertisement

You can read all about that, and much more, in The 42‘s big preview.

Having pushed the Midlanders in the title race, Shelbourne and Galway United also lifted silverware in 2024. Galway won the All-Island Cup, while Shels enjoyed FAI Cup success.

The Reds won the first trophy on offer in 2025, beating Athlone 2-1 in the President’s Cup last weekend.

But who do you think will be top of the pile as domestic champions on 11 October?

Can Athlone go back-to-back? Will Shelbourne make it three titles in five years? Could Shamrock Rovers or Galway United reign supreme for the first time? Might a traditional heavyweight like Peamount United or Wexford return to the top? Or can someone else break through?

Let us know by voting in our poll and commenting below.

Who will win the 2025 Women’s Premier Division?

