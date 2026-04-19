Elsewhere, Wexford picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 win at home to struggling Cork City, with Courtney Chocol and Leah McGrath each scoring a brace, while DLR Waves were 2-0 winners at home to Sligo Rovers.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Wollmer snatches Dublin derby bragging rights for Shels with 91st-minute winner
Women’s League of Ireland
WOMEN’S LEAGUE OF Ireland leaders Galway United extended their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win away to Treaty United on Sunday.
Goals in either half from Ceola Bergin and Emma Doherty gave Galway all three points at Markets Field and their fourth win in as many games.
The win keeps them two points clear of three-in-a-row chasing Athlone Town, who were 2-0 winners at home to Peamount United.
Athlone needed a Dana Scheriff penalty on the hour mark to break the deadlock, before captain Hannah Waesch made the points safe with her side’s second goal 13 minutes from time.
Athlone are level on 10 points with Shelbourne, who took the bragging rights from Sunday’s Dublin derby at Tolka Park thanks to a 91st-minute winner from Maeve Wollmer.
Elsewhere, Wexford picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 win at home to struggling Cork City, with Courtney Chocol and Leah McGrath each scoring a brace, while DLR Waves were 2-0 winners at home to Sligo Rovers.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
League of Ireland LOI Soccer Women's League of Ireland