Wollmer snatches Dublin derby bragging rights for Shels with 91st-minute winner

Women’s League of Ireland

Treaty United 0-2 Galway United

DLR Waves 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne 1-0 Bohemians

Wexford 4-1 Cork City

Athlone Town 2-0 Peamount United

WOMEN’S LEAGUE OF Ireland leaders Galway United extended their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win away to Treaty United on Sunday.

Goals in either half from Ceola Bergin and Emma Doherty gave Galway all three points at Markets Field and their fourth win in as many games.

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Galway United lead in Limerick!



Ceola Bergin with the opener 👊pic.twitter.com/1S5HrRRcH3 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 19, 2026

The win keeps them two points clear of three-in-a-row chasing Athlone Town, who were 2-0 winners at home to Peamount United.

Athlone needed a Dana Scheriff penalty on the hour mark to break the deadlock, before captain Hannah Waesch made the points safe with her side’s second goal 13 minutes from time.

What a strike from the Athlone Town Captain 👏 pic.twitter.com/bxiDZ5LidT — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 19, 2026

Athlone are level on 10 points with Shelbourne, who took the bragging rights from Sunday’s Dublin derby at Tolka Park thanks to a 91st-minute winner from Maeve Wollmer.

A moment of pure quality from Wollmer wins the Derby at the death 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KuMhNHy9bk — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 19, 2026

Elsewhere, Wexford picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 win at home to struggling Cork City, with Courtney Chocol and Leah McGrath each scoring a brace, while DLR Waves were 2-0 winners at home to Sligo Rovers.