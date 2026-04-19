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Maeve Wollmer was Shelbourne's Derby hero (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Women's League of Ireland

Wollmer snatches Dublin derby bragging rights for Shels with 91st-minute winner

Galway United remain unbeaten and two points clear at the top of the Women’s League of Ireland.
9.22pm, 19 Apr 2026

Women’s League of Ireland

  • Treaty United 0-2 Galway United
  • DLR Waves 2-0 Sligo Rovers
  • Shelbourne 1-0 Bohemians
  • Wexford 4-1 Cork City
  • Athlone Town 2-0 Peamount United

WOMEN’S LEAGUE OF Ireland leaders Galway United extended their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win away to Treaty United on Sunday.

Goals in either half from Ceola Bergin and Emma Doherty gave Galway all three points at Markets Field and their fourth win in as many games.

The win keeps them two points clear of three-in-a-row chasing Athlone Town, who were 2-0 winners at home to Peamount United.

Athlone needed a Dana Scheriff penalty on the hour mark to break the deadlock, before captain Hannah Waesch made the points safe with her side’s second goal 13 minutes from time.

Athlone are level on 10 points with Shelbourne, who took the bragging rights from Sunday’s Dublin derby at Tolka Park thanks to a 91st-minute winner from Maeve Wollmer.

Elsewhere, Wexford picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 win at home to struggling Cork City, with Courtney Chocol and Leah McGrath each scoring a brace, while DLR Waves were 2-0 winners at home to Sligo Rovers. 

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