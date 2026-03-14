Champions Athlone held in Sligo as Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers and Galway win openers

Results – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Shelbourne 2-0 Treaty United

Cork City 0-2 Shamrock Rovers

DLR Waves 0-1 Galway United

Waterford 0-0 Wexford

Peamount United 2-2 Bohemians

Sligo Rovers 1-1 Athlone Town

*****

ATHLONE TOWN WERE held to a 1-1 draw away to Sligo Rovers in a frustrating start to their League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division title defence.

Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers and Galway United won on the first day of the 2026 season, while Waterford and Wexford, and Peamount United and Bohemians, shared the spoils on a busy day of action.

But Athlone’s struggles at The Showgrounds will command most of the early attention.

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Dana Scheriff puts Athlone in front 🤠 pic.twitter.com/EJhR3OcISC — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 14, 2026

John Sullivan’s side – chasing a historic three in a row – hit the front in the 55th minute at through returning American striker Dana Scheriff. The 2023 Golden Boot winner turned home Izzy Ryan’s cross after a superb through ball from Melissa O’Kane.

But Sligo stalwart Emma Hansberry scored directly from a free kick from distance 15 minutes later, amidst some poor defending and goalkeeping.

Hansberry scores!



Things are heating up in Sligo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/moFrMacdXI — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 14, 2026

The double champions pushed for a winner, but the Bit O’Red held firm — and perhaps came closest themselves; Paula McGrory denied late on by a fine Maria Matthaiou save.

It’s a huge result for Sligo and their new manager Gavin Hughes, while Athlone must get back on track quickly as the chasing pack make early ground.

Seán Russell started life in the Shelbourne hot-seat with a 2-0 win over his former side, Treaty United, at Tolka Park.

New signings Aoife Kelly and Becky Watkins scored quick-fire goals before half-time in the first game of the day in front of the TG4 cameras.

Former Peamount attacker Watkins was named Player of the Match, while Kelly’s strike was a stunner from the edge of the box:

The opener arrives.

Aoife Kelly with the first goal of the season 👊 pic.twitter.com/LVePMo7qXt — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 14, 2026

Similarly, first-half goals powered Shamrock Rovers to a 2-0 victory away to Cork City in James O’Callaghan’s first game in charge.

One of their new arrivals, midfield maestro Sadhbh Doyle broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, before their top scorer last season, Emily Corbet, picked up where she left off just before the break.

Related Reads Athlone chase historic three-peat as 2026 Women's Premier Division kicks off Pressure on Shamrock Rovers to deliver women's silverware this season

Meanwhile, Galway United finally broke DLR Waves’ resolve in the 73rd minute at the UCD Bowl when Isabella Beletic headed home Aoibheann Costello’s corner.

Waterford held Wexford to a 0-0 draw in the south-east derby as they embark on their second season in the Women’s Premier Division. It was an impressive result for Gary Hunt’s side, while former Ireland U19 manager Dave Connell was the new face in the opposite dugout at the RSC.

And Peamount and Bohemians could not be separated as it finished 2-2 at Greenogue.

Sarah McKevitt bagged a brace for Bohs – now under Alan Murphy – but Peas hit back each time through Sorcha Melia and Mary Phillips.