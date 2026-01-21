Lions announce fixtures for 2027 women's tour, including three-Test series against New Zealand

THE BRITISH AND IRISH Lions women’s team announced on Wednesday that they will play five matches in New Zealand, including three Black Ferns Tests, during their first ever tour in September 2027.
The tour was first announced in January 2024 with confirmation of the match schedule and host cities to be confirmed.
Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch have now been confirmed to host matches, with the Lions playing tour matches against a Black Ferns XV and an invitational side during the tour.
Their first Test against the Black Ferns will be in Auckland, but at Mt Smart Stadium rather than the famed Eden Park.
The remaining two Test matches will be at Sky Stadium in Wellington and One NZ Stadium in Christchurch.
British & Irish Lions Women’s Series fixtures
September 4: v Black Ferns XV, Whangarei
September 11: First Test v Black Ferns, Auckland
September 14: v Invitational XV, Hamilton
September 18: Second Test v Black Ferns, Wellington
September 25: Third Test v Black Ferns, Christchurch
– © AFP 2026
