Stephanie Roche and Peamount make it 2 from 2

STEPHANIE ROCHE SCORED her second goal in as many games since returning to the Women’s National League after a six-year absence, as reigning champions Peamount United made it two wins from two amid a 3-0 victory over Cork City today at Bishopstown Stadium.

The Ireland international, whose return to the Dublin club was announced last February following a stint with Florentia in Italy, opened the scoring after just three minutes.

Roche then created an assist for fellow Ireland international Aine O’Gorman to double the away side’s advantage.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle then wrapped up a comfortable win before half-time, to continue an excellent start that has yet to see the Dubliners concede a goal.

They secured a clean sheet despite a difficult final 15 minutes that saw promising teenage midfielder Louise Masterson sent off.

Meanwhile, three other games took place on Saturday.

Aisling Frawley headed home a Vanessa Ogbonna cross on 72 minutes, as Wexford Youths earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athlone Town to maintain their 100% start.

A dramatic stoppage time goal from Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery saw them secure a 2-1 win over DLR Waves on Saturday evening at the UCD Bowl.

Ciara Grant had given Shels the lead with a clinical finish, before a Niamh Prior free-kick appeared to have earned the hosts a point.

And in the early Saturday game, Galway were too good for league newcomers Bohemians, prevailing 4-1.

Next Fixtures:

Wednesday, 19 August

Galway WFC v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:45

Peamount United v DLR Waves, PRL Park, KO 19:45

Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park, KO 19:45

Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field, KO 19:45