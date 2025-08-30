Shelbourne win big to keep pressure on Athlone as new All-Island Cup champions await

Results — Women’s Premier Division

Treaty United 2-1 Galway United

Shelbourne 8-0 Sligo Rovers

Cork City 1-1 DLR Waves

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Peamount United

WHILE ATHLONE TOWN continued their brilliant European run in the Netherlands, Shelbourne kept the pressure on at the top of the Women’s Premier Division table.

Eoin Wearen’s side put Sligo Rovers to the sword at Tolka Park this evening, romping to an 8-0 win.

Shelbourne now return to the summit — until Wednesday at least, when Athlone travel to Waterford.

The defending champions regained control last weekend when they beat Shels 2-1, but currently trail by two points with a game in hand owing to their European exploits.

In their absence, Shels got their own job done in style.

Mackenzie Anthony scored four goals, Megan Smyth-Lynch bagged a brace, and Noelle Murray and 15-year-old debutant Halle Harcourt were also on target in a comprehensive victory.

The hosts put their foot on the gas in the second half, having led 3-0 at the break.

Anthony now moves level with Athlone’s Kelly Brady in the Golden Boot race.

Treaty United and Peamount United won elsewhere, while Cork City and DLR Waves shared the spoils.

Treaty United star Madison McGuane (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Treaty secured an impressive victory against Galway United at Markets Field. The hosts came from behind to win 2-1 and move level on points with third-placed Wexford.

Wexford’s full focus this weekend is on tomorrow’s All-Island Cup final against Bohemians.

Sean Russell’s Treaty trailed at the break after a Jillian O’Toole own goal in the 36th minute. The in-form Bella Flocchini drew them level just before the hour mark, and penalty drama followed at either end thereafter.

Galway’s Jamie Erickson missed a spot kick in the 61st minute, before Treaty teenage sensation Madison McGuane stepped up with 79 on the clock to wrap up all three points.

Another screamer from Ellen Dolan 😍pic.twitter.com/XsqHKtlLt8 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2025

Ellen Dolan’s first-half screamer was the difference as Peamount United beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium. It continues a resurgent run for the Greenogue outfit as they made it three league wins on the bounce.

And Cork City picked up a crucial point in a 1-1 draw with DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross.

Holly O’Hagan opened the scoring for the bottom of the table hosts in the fifth minute, before Abbie Brophy levelled matters shortly after the restart.

Tomorrow, new champions await in the 2025 Women’s All-Island Cup final at Ferrycarrig Park [KO 4.35pm, live on TG4].

Bohemian’s Rachel Kelly with Kylie Murphy of Wexford FC. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Wexford host Bohemians in the third final in the competition’s history, which Galway won back to back in 2023 and 2024.

The Slaneysiders, captained by the legendary Kylie Murphy, contest the decider for the first time having twice been edged out by Galway. They dethroned the Tribe in July’s semi-finals thanks to a single goal from Ireland international Ellen Molloy.

Bohemians, meanwhile, are set for their first-ever final since the inception of their senior women’s team in 2020. Alban Hysa’s rising charges stunned Shelbourne in a semi-final penalty shootout.

Both sides have been going well in the league this season, with Wexford third and Bohs’ fine unbeaten run only recently ended. Extra-time and penalties will follow if the sides are level after 90 minutes tomorrow evening.

Who will lift the first silverware on offer this season?